Maple Leafs' stunning front office hires signal major change

According to Sportsnet's NHL insider Elliotte Friedman, the Toronto Maple Leafs are expected to name Mats Sundin and John Chayka to lead the front office.

Elliotte Friedman has learned the Maple Leafs have hired John Chayka as General Manager and Mats Sundin as Senior Executive Advisor. pic.twitter.com/wOR3cLNknR — Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) May 3, 2026

John Chayka and Mats Sundin set to take over the front office in Toronto

John Chayka is set to be named the general manager, while Mats Sundin will serve as senior executive adviser. The Toronto Maple Leafs' search began when they relieved Brad Treliving of his duties as general manager on March 31st. While this hasn't been made official, MLSE CEO Keith Pelley is expected to make an announcement later on Sunday, with a press conference likely coming on Monday.

The Toronto Maple Leafs conducted an extensive search process for their new leadership group, bringing in a law firm to help oversee interviews and evaluations. Several candidates were considered for the role throughout the process, but the team ultimately chose a different direction, hiring John Chayka and Mats Sundin to lead the organization's next phase.

Chayka and Sundin's past experiences

As for John Chayka, he became the youngest general manager in NHL history, taking over the Arizona Coyotes at just 26 in 2016. His tenure, however, was filled with inconsistency before ultimately stepping down from the position in 2020 after a disappointing season. Now at 36 years old, the belief is that time away from the NHL allowed Chayka to grow and learn from those experiences. Keith Pelley wanted to hire an analytics general manager in the front office. Following that suit, Chayka fills that role, having been one of the first to be data-focused in the team's decision-making in roster construction and team building.

Mats Sundin rejoins the organization after his departure to the Vancouver Canucks in 2008. Sundin is largely regarded as one of the most iconic players in the team's history, being an inductee to the Hall of Fame.

He spent over a decade with the organization from 1994 to 2008, serving as captain for much of that time and establishing himself as a cornerstone of the franchise. Since retiring, Sundin has lived in Sweden, but he is now set to return to Toronto in a senior advisor role. Sundin does not have any prior NHL front office experience, but his reputation across the league and deep connection to the organization make him a valuable addition to the organization.

Sundin and Chayka are set to have a big summer ahead of themselves with lots of questions regarding the state of their organization. Time will tell what the first order of business will be; however, Leafs fans will look to gain a lot of answers starting at their press conference on Monday.