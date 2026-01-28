Maple Leafs need to give this prospect a chance in the lineup

The Toronto Maple Leafs have had a very disappointing season to say the least, they sit well outside a playoff spot with just under 30 games remaining. If the Maple Leafs look to trend towards selling, Jacob Quillan is a player who needs to get a chance within the Leafs' lineup.

Jacob Quillan deserves his shot after developing in AHL

Quillan has split time between the Maple Leafs and Marlies this season, but has not been able to get a real opportunity with the NHL squad. Quillan is a player who has dominated the AHL, posting eight goals and 19 assists for 27 points in 28 games. Quillan has suited up for the Maple Leafs four times this season but has not registered a point to date. If the Maple Leafs look to sell ahead of the March 6th trade deadline, this could open a very good opportunity for Quillan to make his mark in the NHL.

Jacob Quillan is a player many Leafs fans should be excited for. He is a responsible two-way centre with proven scoring touch in the minor league. Quillan had a strong season in the NCAA at Quinnipiac University. Quillan was an undrafted prospect who was signed with the Maple Leafs back in April of 2024. If Quillan is able to continue his development with the Marlies, we could see him transition into a bottom-six center as early as next season. The Maple Leafs will likely have a lot of gaps to fill within their lineup next season, and relying on internal help will be the Maple Leafs best bet.

Craig Berube's liking of Quillan

Berube has spoken of his liking for Quillan, mentioning "He's a real strong skater, works extremely hard. Those are his traits that - he's going to be an NHL player here and over the years coming. And it's his skating and those types of things that are going to make him a good player."

The Maple Leafs should begin to use Quillan more throughout the lineup for this season, while building momentum heading into next season. With the trade deadline upcoming and the Leafs looking to become sellers, this could open some doors for Quillan to move up and down the lineup and gain some valuable time with the Maple Leafs.