What Hildeby's breakout means for Maple Leafs' trade plans

Despite long-term commitments to two of their veteran goaltenders, the Toronto Maple Leafs may be facing an unexpected shift in their crease plans.

Dennis Hildeby's strong and timely breakout performance has quickly changed the team's internal goaltending picture. With the organization short on desirable trade assets, his emergence could force management to rethink who they're willing to move.

The stable, top-tier tandem from 2024-25 now looks far more fluid as the Leafs weigh their options and consider whether a proven netminder might become the piece they need to improve elsewhere.

As Hildeby continues to look more comfortable adjusting to the NHL with each passing game, he is forcing Leafs' general manager Brad Treliving to recalibrate his future trade options.

Hildeby's Play Could Change Leafs' Future Goaltending Plans

In 2024-25, Joseph Woll and Anthony Stolarz formed one of the league's best goaltending tandems. Each reached new personal bests in games played, and they became the first pair of Maple Leafs' goaltenders to reach twenty victories in the same season.

Stolarz parlayed his stellar first year in Toronto into a four-year contract extension that kicks in next year and runs through 2029-30, his age 35 season. Woll is in the first season of a three-year deal that expires in 2027-28.

Leading into the 2025-26 season, the Leafs' long-term goaltending situation seemed secure. Then, the injury history of Toronto's incumbents reared its ugly head. Stolarz has been out of action with a mysterious upper-body injury since November 11, with no sign of returning anytime soon.

Woll started his season late due to a personal leave, performed admirably in his eight appearances, before being felled by a lower-body injury on December 4 against the Carolina Hurricanes.

Stolarz and Woll each spent significant time on the shelf in 2024-25, and the pattern has continued. They have yet to dress in the same game this season, and who knows when that might happen.

Hildeby was below average in six appearances with the Maple Leafs last season, and the expectation was that he would spend this year with the Toronto Marlies. He was considered one of Toronto's best trade chips entering the season because of his age (24) and position. Plus, he represents one of the few desirable assets the Leafs have.

Recent events should have the Maple Leafs and Treliving reconsidering their options in net. It's been said (correctly) that the most important ability for any athlete is availability. This is especially true for an NHL goaltender. The Leafs need only look at the Winnipeg Jets free fall in the standings since losing starter Connor Hellebuyck to understand the importance of having a healthy goalie and depth in net.

It's a tightrope that the Leafs have been navigating perilously close to throughout this season. Thankfully, Hildeby has stepped up after Woll's injury. It raises an interesting question: should the Maple Leafs consider trading one of Woll or Stolarz instead?

The Leafs have few valuable resources to offer other teams in hopes of significantly improving their roster. They have no first-round pick until 2028. Any trade partner will not want to wait that long for a future first-round pick.

An aging defense should give pause to Treliving dealing away top prospect Ben Danford. Treliving would be wise to keep the promise and potential of Easton Cowan and Matthew Knies, young players with upside on an aging roster, in Toronto.

Treliving's best option to add something significant to the Leafs' lineup is trading one of Woll or Stolarz. Neither has demonstrated they can handle the demands of being a number one NHL goaltender or stay injury-free for an entire season.

Stolarz's long-term injury has opened a window the Maple Leafs didn't expect, and Hildeby has stepped up. His performance in the coming weeks won't just determine the stability of Toronto's crease; it could reshape the organization's long-term goaltending blueprint and influence the front office's trade conversations.

If Hildeby seizes his chance, he won't just be filling in, he'll be forcing the Leafs to rethink their future.