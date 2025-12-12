Craig Berube provides substantial injury update for Leafs

After Thursday night’s game against the San Jose Sharks, the Toronto Maple Leafs, who have been battling injuries all season, have lost another player to injury. Oliver Ekman-Larsson left the game in the third period after an awkward collision with Sharks’ center Adam Gaudette. He did not return.

In addition to the latest injury, Toronto is suffering from having six other players on injury reserve, including both goalies, Anthony Stolarz and Joseph Woll.

One of the biggest injury updates of Leafs season

Leafs injury updates:



Chris Tanev will receive a second opinion.

Joseph Woll is close to returning, but won't play vs. Oilers

Anthony Stolarz isn't close to returning, but it's not season-ending. — Arun Srinivasan (@Arunthings) December 12, 2025

In hopeful news, Berube revealed on Friday morning that the defenceman’s injury is less severe than expected. Berube told TSN’s Tony Ambrogio, “I think tomorrow we will know. Hopefully, he can get on the ice”. If Ekman-Larsson can skate tomorrow, there is reason for optimism amongst Leaf fans.

Berube also provided a cryptic as-ever update on goaltender Anthony Stolarz when asked if his season was in jeopardy, “I wouldn’t go there, but he’s not going to be on the ice anytime soon”. Although the backup goaltending tandem of Dennis Hildeby and Artur Akhtyamov is surprising everyone with their performance in net, this is not the update Leaf fans wanted to hear.

In a similar secretive fashion, Berube told reporters that Carlo underwent foot surgery on December 3 and will be out indefinitely. The 29-year-old defenceman was originally injured on November 13 against the Los Angeles Kings. Toronto’s defence has truly taken a beating this season.

Tanev, who was injured on and hasn’t played since November 1 will be receiving a second opinion before returning to play, although he did skate in a red non-contact jersey in Friday morning’s practice. This is a good sign for the Veteran defenceman who hasn’t played in over one month.

Rifai is slowly but surely making his way back into the lineup after undergoing wrist surgery in September. After practicing in a regular black jersey on Friday, Rifai may be an option for tomorrow’s game against the Edmonton Oilers, as the Leafs are down quite a few defencemen. When you're going up against McDavid and the Oilers, you want your defence to be on their A game.

Joseph Woll won't be playing in Saturday night's game, but is close to a return. The crucial goalie, who was injured just shortly after returning to the team after being away on personal matters, skated in today's practice and may be closer to playing than expected, potentially next weekend. After practice, Woll told reporters, "I'm feeling better and better. So happy to be back on the ice. Doing well".

Although Toronto seems to be a battered and bruised team this season, especially on the defensive end, fans have much to look forward to in the hopeful return of a few key players, while others remain on injury reserve and work on recovery.