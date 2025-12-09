Dennis Hildeby stands on his head to will Leafs past Lightning

The Toronto Maple Leafs defeated the Tampa Bay Lightning 2–0 on Monday night, backed by a phenomenal performance from Dennis Hildeby. The Lightning entered the game sitting first in the Atlantic Division, making the Leafs' performance even more impressive. Hildeby recorded his first career NHL shutout and now holds a .969 save percentage, one of the best marks in the league.

The Maple Leafs are finally stringing together points and beginning to resemble the team that won the Atlantic Division just a season ago. They’ve earned victories over the Panthers, Hurricanes, and now the division-leading Lightning, while also picking up points in five straight games, including a 2–1 overtime loss to Montreal on Saturday night.

A complete team effort

The keys to Toronto’s recent success have been its commitment to a full 60-minute effort and a more cohesive defensive structure. While the goals aren’t coming at a high volume, their offensive play has shifted in the right direction, spending more time attacking and less time trapped in their own zone. Earlier in the season, the Leafs struggled to keep the puck out of their net, and depth scoring was nearly nonexistent. Over the last two weeks, both issues have begun to stabilize.

The Hildeby question

Dennis Hildeby has suddenly taken control of the Maple Leafs’ crease. With Joseph Woll still sidelined and Anthony Stolarz not yet available, the Swedish rookie has stepped up massively. If Hildeby continues to play at this level once Woll and Stolarz return, Toronto’s management will face a difficult decision. Do they keep riding the hot hand? Do they consider moving a goalie? Hildeby is forcing those conversations sooner than expected.

Looking ahead

The Maple Leafs will have a Western Conference string of games playing the Sharks Thursday night and the Oilers Saturday night. Hildeby is poised to play a crucial role in that push. If he maintains his calm, structured, and reliable presence in the net, the Maple Leafs’ season may hinge on his ability to keep them trending in the right direction.