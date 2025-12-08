Leafs prospect named to Canada's World Juniors training camp roster

Toronto Maple Leafs prospect Ben Danford has been selected as one of the 27 players invited to Team Canada's training camp ahead of the 2026 World Junior Championships.

Danford has a leg up on the competition as an experienced 19-year-old and an acumen as a heavy defender, but will still need to be officially selected to head out to the winter mid-season tournament.

Danford has represented Canada in the past but never in the World Juniors. He first wore his country's crest for the Canada Red U17 team at the Under-17 World Championships during the 2022-23 season, and then graduated up to the Under-18 team the following season. Last season was the first time he was not able to represent his country since he started his junior career.

But he certainly deserves this invite. Danford was part of a massive midseason trade to send the defenseman over to the OHL's top team, the Brantford Bulldogs, from the Oshawa Generals. Since the trade the defense-first blueliner has accumulated 11 assists in just 14 games. Danford probably would have earned the selection regardless, but the Leafs 2024 first-rounder showing some offensive touch certainly makes his case even stronger.

Danford will play alongside other top defenseman prospects like Zayne Parekh, Kashawn Aitcheson, Jackson Smith, Cameron Reid, and projected top-three 2026 NHL Draft pick Keaton Verhoeff. Canada will have a stacked roster -- we didn't even mention forwards like Porter Martone, Gavin McKenna, or Michael Misa yet -- and should be tournament favorites throughout every round.

Danford has eyes on an OHL championship and a Memorial Cup later this season before wrapping up his junior career and turning pro next fall, but to win a World Juniors medal would only make it even better.

The 2026 World Juniors are set to start on Dec. 26 up in Minnesota. Team Canada's first scheduled game is on the opening day against Czechia.