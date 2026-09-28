Maple Leafs’ waiver-wire luck could pay off in a big way down the road

Prior to the start of the 2026-27 NHL season, the Toronto Maple Leafs began finalizing their Opening Night roster by placing various players on waivers. Among them shockingly included one of the Maple Leafs’ regular mainstays in the lineup for the past two seasons in veteran Steven Lorentz. To see that happening meant the likes of newcomers Nick Paul, Colton Sissons, Teddy Blueger, Brandon Duhaime and even Zack McEwen had all passed him on the Leafs’ depth chart.

As a former Stanley Cup champion who can play responsibly defensively while being able to supply some offense as well in a bottom six role, Lorentz wasn’t expected to pass through waivers without being claimed. However, the 30-year-veteran ended up clearing waivers and now could be assigned to the Toronto Marlies to start the year. That luck on the waiver wire could actually benefit the Maple Leafs significantly down the road.

Maple Leafs got lucky Steven Lorentz did not get claimed on waivers

First of all, by having Lorentz remain with the organization, he can serve as valuable forward depth for the Leafs organization going forward. With over 381 games under his belt in the NHL, that extensive experience will enable the 30-year-old to step into the Maple Leafs lineup seamlessly without missing a beat if ever called upon this season.

More importantly, given the massive amount of injury woes that Toronto dealt with last season, there is a high probability that we will see Lorentz back in the NHL with the Leafs sooner than expected. After all, the Maple Leafs already have Dakota Joshua on the sidelines with a core muscle injury, while Paul appeared banged up as well a few days ago before returning to practice on Sunday with the team. Given Toronto’s luck with injuries in recent years, Lorentz should get ready to be recalled any time in the coming weeks.

In addition, having the 30-year-old forward down with the Marlies could be beneficial to some of the Leafs’ top prospects that are still growing and developing their game. Lorentz could help mentor those young players in preparing them for the rigours and grinds of the NHL when they eventually do make it to the big show. After all, nothing beats a veteran who has won it all in sharing advice with the next generation for their future success.

Nevertheless, Toronto fans may not have seen the last of Lorentz with the Maple Leafs just yet, not by a long shot.