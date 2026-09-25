One player is inching closer to making the Maple Leafs' final roster

The Toronto Maple Leafs’ roster moves on Thursday didn’t come as much of a surprise. One of the players hitting the waiver wire that did, however, raise a few eyebrows was Steven Lorentz.

Lorentz has been a good marine for the Leafs in his time in Toronto. He has been the sort of grinder that the team has counted on, especially on the fourth line.

While most are billing Lorentz getting waived as a cap-clearing move, the bottom line is that there is a deeper move at hand: The organization is looking to sign PTO signee Nick Blankenburg.

The latest chatter suggests that the Maple Leafs will be landing the former Colorado Avalanche and Nashville Predator on the Opening Night roster.

And to do that, they needed to clear a healthy body out the door.

Forward Zack MacEwen and defenceman Nick Blankenburg are expected to make the Maple Leafs’ opening night roster, per @jonassiegel



MacEwen is signed to a two-year deal with an $875,000 cap hit this offseason, and Blankenburg was signed before camp on a PTO and is expected to… pic.twitter.com/vFmywbc2tx — Leafslatest (@Leafslatest) September 24, 2026

Now, here’s the thing: The plan is for another organization to claim Lorentz. The reason for that is that the club has hit the maximum 50 NHL contract limit. Unless a contract comes off the books, the Leafs won’t be able to officially sign Blankenburg.

That’s why the Maple Leafs are banking on someone claiming Lorentz. And when that happens, the organization will be free to sign the depth defenseman.

What happens if no one claims Steven Lorentz?

There is another interesting possibility: What happens if Lorentz clears waivers? In other words, what would happen if no other team claimed Lorentz, allowing him to head down to the Marlies?

First off, his contract would remain on the team’s books.

And that would make it impossible for the organization to sign Blankenburg.

But there is a workaround for that situation.

Toronto could send Tinus-Luc Koblar back to Europe for this season. In fact, that’s pretty much what’s going to happen.

The 19-year-old forward, while making a good impression at camp this season, is unlikely to make the team. And since he can’t play in the AHL this season, heading back to Europe should be the outcome. When that happens, a contract spot will open up.

At that point, the Maple Leafs would be able to sign Blankenburg.

If that’s the case, then why waive Lorentz in the first place?

The 30-year-old is just one of those unfortunate reminders of the Brad Treliving era. From what we’ve seen John Chayka do this summer, he’s been systematically trying to get rid of any reminders that Treliving was ever the Maple Leafs GM.

It’s not really a personal thing. It’s just that the new administration is looking to build a team with a completely different ethos.

Nick Blankenburg encapsulates that ethos. And so, the Maple Leafs should be better off for it.