Maple Leafs make several roster moves — and opening night is taking shape

The Toronto Maple Leafs have made several roster moves ahead of their bonding trip to Scottsdale, Arizona. With their preseason games over and the 2026-27 opening night on the horizon, the moves that were made today give a good glimpse of what their team is going to look like for the season ahead.

It was clear that the Hiller knew what he wanted, with most of his roster choices being the obvious one. However, there were some names that were surprising that appeared to have made the team like Bo Groulx and Zack MacEwen. But that also means a locker-room favourite like Steven Lorentz had to be put on waivers. So, let's see what other moves the Maple Leafs made.

The Maple Leafs' opening night roster is taking shape

Let's start with the players that were placed on waivers. There were eight players, and while most of them will clear and report to the American Hockey League (AHL), there is a chance someone like Lorentz could be claimed.

Toronto waived Brendan Brisson, Vinni Lettieri, Steven Lorentz, Philippe Myers, Michael Pezzetta, Marshall Rifai, Henrik Rybinski, and Ryan Tverberg.

The names that stand out are Rifai, Lorentz, Myers and Pezzetta. With the only one that has a real chance of being claimed being Lorentz. However, it is the Maple Leafs, and teams do seem to claim their players more than other teams.

If that's the case, a team like the Florida Panthers makes a lot of sense. They are familiar with him from his time there and could be in the market for one more bottom-six forward as their roster starts to take shape. As for the rest of the players that were waived, it seems very unlikely that they will be claimed.

Next, the players that were reassigned to the AHL. Toronto sent 10 players down to their AHL affiliate, the Toronto Marlies, for their training camp. This list included Artur Akhtyamov, Ken Appleby, Noah Chadwick, Ben Danford, Luke Haymes, Samuel Hlavaj, Miroslav Holinka, Jacob Quillan, Landon Sim and Blake Smith.

The names that stand out within this list are Danford, Akhtyamov and Quillan. That's not to say that Hlavaj didn't have a great camp, because he did. However, if Toronto is going to need a call-up at any of the three positions, those three names will be in consideration for the promotion.

Quillan is a trusted bottom-six forward within the organization; he has been called up and sent down before and has done a great job. He also is going to be taking on a larger role within the Marlies organization this season. Next, Danford is a future pillar on the blue line. He has shown early in his career that he has what it takes. Unfortunately, this season, the Maple Leafs are electing to carry seven-to-eight defenders. However, if there is a chance for an AHL call-up on the back end, it's likely going to be Danford, who hears his name called.

Lastly, there is Akhtyamov, who is the future of the crease in Toronto. He shows so much promise that the organization traded Dennis Hildeby to clear a path for him. He is going to be the starter for the Marlies and take on most of the workload to prepare him for the next level. Which has the majority of the fan base, very excited.

The last move that they made was assigning Tinus-Luc Koblar to Rögle BK of the SHL. That is where he will play the 2026-27 season. Which is great for his development, especially after what many are calling a rather difficult training camp.