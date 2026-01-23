Maple Leafs made one smart move by not trading top prospect

As the trade deadline approaches, it’s worth looking into past moves by the Maple Leafs. In particular, last trade deadline was an aggressive one for Brad Treliving.

The Leafs GM went after Mikko Rantanen, including Mitch Marner as bait. When Marner nixed the deal, Treliving dangled both Fraser Minten and Easton Cowan in front of the Carolina Hurricanes. While the deal was enticing for the Canes, the club ultimately decided to send Rantanen to Dallas.

Minten ended up going to Boston in the Brandon Carlo trade and Cowan remained with the Maple Leafs.

At this point, it’s safe to say that trading Minten was a mistake. The 21-year-old has been a solid third-line center for the Bruins. He’s put up 12 goals and 23 points, in 50 games. That offensive production is superior to what Nic Roy has provided this season.

However, the biggest difference between Roy and Minten is that Roy is a much more well-rounded center than Minten. Minten is very much a work in progress, and perfect for a retooling team like the Bruins.

But that’s not supposed to be the path the Maple Leafs are on. The Leafs are supposed to be a playoff contender with Stanley Cup aspirations.

Minten aside, the Maple Leafs at least got one move right by holding onto Easton Cowan. Contending clubs typically have very few high-end prospects who could make an impact on the team at some point.

But that’s not the case with Cowan. While he’s had his ups and downs, like his costly turnover in overtime against the Red Wings last Thursday night, the fact is that Cowan has been better than advertised.

Cowan has found a home with Nick Robertson on Roy’s wings. The trio has created a serviceable third line that keeps getting better. Cowan’s seven goals and 16 points in 39 games have exceeded expectations to a certain extent.

In a perfect world, Cowan would have stepped into the top line with Auston Matthews. But that was pushing things a bit far. That’s why his production at this point, in his rookie campaign, should be an encouraging sign for the Maple Leafs.

Now that we’re upon this season’s trade deadline, the last thing the Maple Leafs should do is jettison its top prospect for a veteran question mark. Even if it means getting someone like Artemi Panarin, the Leafs are better off holding onto a prospect for once.