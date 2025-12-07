Leafs' Easton Cowan fitting in better than anyone expected

It's been quite the inspirational story for story for Toronto Maple Leafs rookie forward Easton Cowan, who is showing that he belongs in the NHL.

Cowan, who is 20 years old and was drafted first round, 28th overall by the Leafs, was back in training camp slated to play this year for the team's AHL team the Toronto Marlies before his play convinced management to change plans.

Finding himself playing on different lines, Cowan eventually found himself being trusted by coach Craig Berube as a steady top six forward who has earned points in four of his past seven games.

As the season has progressed, Cowan has been playing with more confidence and seems to be getting faster. In his rookie season, Cowan has not only showcased his elite playmaking ability but also his strong defensive skills. His steady development hasn't gone unnoticed by coach Berube,

Craig Berube likes what he sees in Easton Cowan

"He's taken some good steps from day one," Berube said following a 3-2 OT loss on November 20 at Scotiabank Arena against the Columbus Blue Jackets. Like he just works and skates and sees the ice extremely well. He's being a lot more heavier on pucks and making good decisions with the puck."

In showing just how much he has impressed the Leafs brass, Cowan has found himself playing on the different lines including the team's number one line which of course, features three-time Rocket Richard Trophy winner Auston Matthews, who has had some strong praise for the rookie's overall game.

"I think in a lot of different ways. I think just the way he thinks the game," Matthews said about what makes Cowan so special. "I think he's got really good, five-foot, ten-foot play. He moves the puck, and then he moves himself. And I think just he's a really cerebral player. He's obviously not the biggest guy, but just think the way he's able to think the game, you know, has made him the elite kind of player that he's playing, growing up and transitioning."

Cowan, who celebrated his first NHL goal during a 5-2 win at Xfinity Mobile Arena against the Philadelphia Flyers, has produced three goals along with eight points and has a plus/minus of +1 while registering 32 shots in 19 games played.

Another strong asset to Cowan's game is that he has been described as a dog on a bone. He is often the first player in on the forecheck and wins his faire share of puck battles. As already mentioned, Cowan has extraordinary vision and patterns his games after former Maple Leaf and current Vegas Golden Knight forward Mitch Marner.

Before kicking off his NHL career, Cowan was making a name for himself dminating with the OHL's London Knights. In total he played 175 OHL games where he scored 85 goals, 220 points and 154 PIM. Showing to be a real clutch performer, Cowan played 60 playoff games games and produced 32 goals. 96 points and 50 PIM.

Last June, Cowan couldn't have asked for a better ending to his OHL career where in the Memorial Cup Tournament he was once again clutch as he scored three goals along with seven points in five games to help the London Knights win the 2025 Memorial Cup.

Shortly following the Memorial Cup clinching 4-1 victory against the Medicine Hat Tigers, Cowan was named the tournament MVP.

So far, Cowan has fulfilled expectations and more. Leafs fans have every right to feel excited about what he will be able to accomplish in the future.