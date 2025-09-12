2025 Leafs Prospect Rankings, No. 1: Easton Cowan ready to begin professional career

Easton Cowan concludes our Toronto Maple Leafs prospect highlight series as the Leafs' top prospect and for good reason. Since being drafted by Toronto, the hometown forward has continually grown in his game, and in his first season after junior hockey, he will look to push for a spot on the Leafs.

Easton Cowan is a skilled forward who has been developing his habits to a more NHL style of play. He excels when he is fast on the forecheck, pressuring mistakes, while using his creativity and puck skills to create offense for both himself and his teammates.

What he did last season

Cowan's junior career ended with great success as he helped lead the London Knights to a Memorial Cup Championship, winning the Memorial Cup MVP as well as racking up the most points in the tournament and the OHL playoffs too!

Cowan may have dropped off in points this past season, compared to the year prior, but as previously mentioned, he has been working with Toronto's coaching staff to try and develop a more complete game, one that can translate better to the NHL. Cowan is a workhorse both on and off the ice and has taken a lot in from the Leafs development staff and will look to have that work pay off in the coming season.

What we expect this season

The main goal in Cowan's mind is to prove that he belongs in the NHL and make it onto Toronto's opening day roster, right out of training camp. That will be no easy feat though, as the Leafs forward depth is deeper than it has ever been. Now we could see up to three of the forwards shipped out in trades to clear cap space, but there are still many skilled NHL calibre players in the system.

Cowan needs to work hard to make the Leafs roster, and he has laid down the groundwork this offseason, as per his interview with the Toronto Sun.

“This is definitely the most confident I’ve ever felt — faster, stronger, bigger. So that’s going to help me out a lot. I’ve put in the work this summer. Now, it’s just go out there and prove I can play.”

Cowan arrived in Toronto early, and his push for a roster spot starts this weekend at the prospect tournament, where he will look to stand out, not just for his offensive skill, but for his work ethic and pro habits.

How does Cowan fit into the Leafs' plans?

The Leafs will have a competitive training camp and are ultimately going to give the starting jobs to those who earn them. The Leafs have long needed more secondary offense, and if Cowan can bring that to the table he may get a longer look with the team.

Regardless of Cowan's skill and potential, the Leafs may deem it more beneficial for Cowan to adjust to the higher level game first in the AHL with the Toronto Marlies. Many great players have come through the AHL first before becoming a mainstay in the NHL, and one of which is William Nylander. Cowan has his sights set on the Leafs, and time will tell if the Leafs share that vision.

What is Cowan's ceiling in the NHL?

Cowan has grown in projections compared to his pre-draft rankings and has drawn the attention of many scouts and hockey fans as well. Cowan's skill combined with his high motor give him high potential as an NHL player. If Cowan can stay aggressive on the forecheck, and under pressure, he will become an effective offensive forward, with some power forward traits.

Cowan has the skill and work ethic to become a top-six forward, and key member of a powerplay unit. Cowan tops out Toronto's prospect rankings and for good reason, and will look to push forward for a roster spot now and in the future as the Leafs continue to need offensively gifted players as they push toward their new team identity and culture.