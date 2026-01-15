Easton Cowan is much better than this ranking suggests

Toronto Maple Leafs rookie Easton Cowan made it on The Athletic’s list of top players under 23. It’s great to see Cowan crack the list at #88, especially with such tremendous young talent included in the rankings.

The Athletic lists Cowan’s attributes as average skating, above-average puck skills, an average hockey sense, and high-end compete.

The latter is patently evident every night when watching Cowan hit the ice. All of the attributes listed seem fair. Cowan has yet to fully develop into the star we know he could become. That’s why listing him in the ranking’s tier 7 group is unjustified.

Said tier lists players that are considered “middle of the lineup player.” Anyone seeing Cowan play knows there’s much more to him than “middle-of-the-lineup” potential. Cowan’s overall play has made him a mainstay in a largely veteran lineup.

Cowan’s recent success with Nic Roy and Nick Robertson on the Maple Leafs’ third line has been a testament to how far he’s come this season. But it seems that hasn’t been enough to impress the folks at The Athletic.

Now, I’m not debating whether Cowan should be higher on the list necessarily. What I am debating is that Cowan should be considered at least a “bubble top” player. The fact that he isn’t on the Maple Leafs’ first line, scoring 20 goals at this point, should be no indictment of his lack of skills.

In fact, Cowan would be a top-six player in a rebuilding team like the Chicago Blackhawks, San Jose Sharks, or Anaheim Ducks. It’s tough to see a better 20-year-old on the ice than Easton Cowan at this point.

Plus, his grit and determination are well above rising stars like Connor Bedard and Macklin Celebrini. When looking at what Stanley Cup contenders want from their top forwards, compete, drive, and skill lead the way.

That’s what Easton Cowan brings to the table. While his skills haven’t fully rounded into form, it’s par for the course with young players. After all, how many of us have fully developed professional skills at 20? Most of us are barely figuring things out in college at that age. It’s not until you’re well into your 30s that it feels like you’ve finally figured out your craft.

What Easton Cowan brings to the table will far exceed other names ranked higher than him on the aforementioned list. It will come down to a matter of patience on the Maple Leafs’ part. That patience will be crucial in resisting the temptation to trade him for a more established veteran piece.