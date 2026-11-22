The Toronto Maple Leafs might be getting some much-needed reinforcements to bolster their lineup soon. Maple Leafs forward Kirill Marchenko was seen participating in the morning skate on Saturday, albeit in a non-contact jersey.

However, his injury status has been now upgraded to day-to-day, as per Mark Masters of TSN. That massive injury update on Marchenko comes just at the right time as Toronto desperately needs all the help that they can get nowadays.

On Saturday, the Maple Leafs were playing his old team in the Columbus Blue Jackets and could of really used some of his offensive prowess to augment their scoring. However, in typical recent Leafs fashion, Toronto would blow a 3-1 lead in the third period to ultimately collapse and lose to the Blue Jackets 4-3.

Kirill Marchenko is coming back at just the right time for the Leafs

To make matters worse, it was Matthew Knies of all people that ended up helping to lead the charge for Columbus in their valiant comeback. Knies would pot the game equalizer late in the third period and finish the game with two points against his former team. Marchenko took round one when the Maple Leafs drubbed the Blue Jackets in Columbus 6-2 back on October 20. Hence, round two would painfully go to Knies and the Blue Jackets.

Moreover, unlike Thursday’s heartbreaking loss to the Los Angeles Kings, the Maple Leafs weren’t even able to seal up a point this time around. As a result, Toronto has now lost nine straight games, picking up only a single point during that stretch.

To put things in perspective on how much the Leafs are missing Marchenko, the team has gone an awful 1-9-1 in his absence. More importantly, the 26-year-old winger was a crucial offensive contributor for the Maple Leafs on their top two lines, as well as the first power play unit, which by the way has been less lethal without him. On the season, Marchenko had registered six goals and eight assists for 14 points in 14 games played for Toronto, making him an invaluable point-per-game player on the squad. Only Auston Matthews has produced better in a per game rate than Marchenko this season.

Hopefully, the Leafs can get their prolific winger back soon enough before the standings deficit becomes too much to overcome. In the meantime, the Maple Leafs will now head on the road for three games, starting with the New York Islanders on Monday.