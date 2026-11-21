For the first time since the blockbuster trade that sent him to the Columbus Blue Jackets, Matthew Knies is back in Toronto and preparing to face the Maple Leafs at Scotiabank Arena.

The circumstances are dramatically different this time around. Instead of pulling on a Maple Leafs sweater in front of the Toronto crowd, Knies will be trying to help the Blue Jackets hand his former team another loss.

Understandably, the return has brought up some unusual emotions for the 24-year-old forward.

“Feels a little weird. Feels a little awkward. It’s going to be nice to see those guys and chat with them after the game,” Knies said ahead of the matchup.

Knies was traded to Columbus on September 28 in a deal that brought Kirill Marchenko to Toronto. Despite the speculation that surrounded his future leading up to the move, Knies admitted he never genuinely expected the Maple Leafs to trade him.

“Honestly, I didn’t think about it at all,” Knies said when asked about appearing in trade rumours. “I never thought it would really happen, so that’s just the confidence I had that, you know, I needed to play on this team. So it wasn’t really a thought in my mind, it didn’t really worry me, but here I am. So maybe I should have been a little more on edge."

The timing made the move even more difficult. The trade came shortly before the beginning of the season, forcing Knies to leave behind the organization and teammates he knew while quickly adjusting to a new city and team.

“Yeah, it was pretty difficult,” Knies said. “I guess the timing of it all right before the home opener here. Just trying to get situated and comfortable, meet some of the guys, the city, practice and everything like that. It was pretty challenging for the first few weeks, but really starting to get the grip of it and it’s starting to really feel like home. So that’s a good feeling.”

Knies appears to be growing more comfortable in Columbus, but returning to Toronto has given him an opportunity to reflect on what his time with the Maple Leafs meant to him.

Knies is still grateful for his time with the Maple Leafs

Although his tenure did not end the way he expected, Knies made it clear he remains grateful for the relationships he developed and the opportunity he received in Toronto.

“I was pretty fortunate,” Knies said. “It was such a privilege to play for them. Lifelong friends but I felt like I didn’t accomplish what I wanted there. You gotta make a move, and I was a part of that. I’ll remember the people and the camaraderie that we had, and all the teammates.

Those comments offer a glimpse into the complicated feelings Knies carries into his return. He appreciated his time with the Maple Leafs and built lasting friendships, but there is also a sense of unfinished business after he was moved before accomplishing everything he hoped to in Toronto.

Once the puck drops, however, sentiment will have to be put aside. Knies is returning as an opponent, and his former teammates will be responsible for trying to contain a player they once expected to be part of Toronto’s long-term future.

For one night, Knies will again be one of the biggest stories at Scotiabank Arena. This time, though, he will be wearing the visiting team’s colours.