It's over. It's done. It's wrapped up. There is no possible way that any current member of whatever core the Toronto Maple Leafs have currently is going to be here when they next experience the playoffs or any success what so ever. All thanks to some impossible collapse against the Columbus Blue Jackets of all teams.

The Leafs were up 3-1 thanks to an improbable goal from Teddy Blueger five minutes into the second period. The job wasn't done, but they were at least playing some solid hockey for the first 25 minutes to earn them a multi-goal lead with goals from captain Auston Matthews and even Jake McCabe.

Over 10 minutes later, Adam Fantilli notched one on the power play to make it 3-2 in the second intermission. The two points and their first win since Oct. 31 was in reach, they just needed to close it out.

Well, unfortunately they couldn't even do that. They just had to pull out a completely new way to humiliate themselves this season.

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Matthew Knies and Zach Werenski put an end to the Toronto Maple Leafs

With less than five minutes left in the game, Matthew Knies was gifted a goal from former teammate William Nylander. It was one of those giveaways that makes your jaw hit the floor and you start to wonder just how anyone has reached this level of professional hockey when they can still make a mistake like that.

From behind the net, Nylander just throws the puck in the middle of his own zone as some sort of abstract way of breaking out the puck with a lazy backhand, and it goes directly to Knies. The former Maple Leaf then, of course, unleashed a shot from the slot and tied the game with a narrative-driven goal in his return to Toronto.

MATTHEW KNIES TIES IT LATE IN HIS RETURN TO TORONTO 🗣️ pic.twitter.com/TxaGLJUOfK — Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) November 22, 2026

It is sickening to watch that happen. How can they even be possible?

Unfortunately, that goal was quickly wiped from our memories as just 52 seconds later, defenseman Zach Werenski curled up around the boards from an offensive-zone faceoff win and just tidely put it behind Anthony Stolarz for the game-winning goal. Dagger meet heart.

JUST 52 SECONDS AFTER KNIES TIES IT, WERENSKI PUTS COLUMBUS BACK IN FRONT 🤯 pic.twitter.com/GsT7pmalFF — Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) November 22, 2026

The writing was on the wall. After going up 3-1, the Leafs barely generated any offense at all while at even-strength. They decided to coast through the rest of the game and assumed that they could do exactly that. Werenski and Knies simply delivered what they deserved for how quickly they decided to just stop trying.

The Maple Leafs are now just showing their true selves. Now, they're a team that gets heavily outplayed by the Columbus Blue Jackets and loses in the most embarrassing fashion possible.

Next, they visit the New York Islanders on Monday and we would be shocked if nothing happens before then because of just how horrifying this loss to Columbus was.