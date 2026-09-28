Jack Roslovic might not be long in the Maple Leafs' top six

Jack Roslovic has a chance to stick around in the Toronto Maple Leafs' top six for a while, but it is going to come down to how well he produces.

Roslovic has already shown to have some chemistry with Auston Matthews and Matthew Knies, and his friendship with Matthews is another part of why this line could stay together. If the three of them continue to work well together, there isn't much reason for Toronto to make a change just for the sake of making one.

Roslovic deserves a chance within the top six

That is what makes Roslovic's situation pretty interesting. He doesn't need to come in and be a star alongside Matthews. He just needs to produce enough to show that he belongs there and that the line is better with him on it. A perfect comparison for Roslovic is to have similar offensive output to Michael Bunting when he was a Maple Leaf. He played alongside Matthews and managed to score 63 and 49 points in back-to-back seasons. If Roslovic can do the same, then it would be viewed largely as a positive signing.

If that happens, Roslovic could stay in the top six for a long time. The Maple Leafs need offence throughout their lineup, and having a player who can play alongside Matthews while also bringing some chemistry to the line is valuable. At the same time, Toronto has plenty of options if things don't work out. If Roslovic isn't producing or the line starts to struggle, he could eventually slide down to the third line and open up a spot for someone else.

That could lead to Gavin McKenna moving up to the top line, while Easton Cowan could move into the second line alongside John Tavares and William Nylander. Cowan already has some chemistry with Tavares and Nylander from last season, so that would give Toronto another combination it knows can work. As for McKenna, it would give him a chance to take on a bigger role. He is going to be one of the more interesting young players to watch in Toronto this season, and if an opportunity opens up in the top six, there is a good chance he gets a look.

That said, Jim Hiller may decide to try Roslovic on the second line, depending on how Cowan does on the third line. The good thing is, there are a ton of options within the Maple Leafs’ top nine that help the coaching staff when and if things look flat.

For now, though, Roslovic has the spot, and there is no reason to assume he is going to lose it, especially since the puck hasn’t even dropped on opening night. However, if he manages to produce and build that chemistry with Matthews and Knies, that trio could stay together for quite some time.