Maple Leafs facing massive dilemma as trade rumours swirl for goaltender

Anthony Stolarz couldn't have picked a better time to remind everyone of his value. With a strong performance to close out Toronto's West Coast road trip, the veteran goaltender helped the Maple Leafs knock off Connor McDavid and the Edmonton Oilers, and, in the process, presented general manager Brad Treliving with an intriguing dilemma.

Coming back from a nerve injury that sidelined him for two months, Stolarz had his best performance in three appearances since returning to the lineup. His return to form, however, further complicates matters for Treliving moving forward.

As the Olympic break in the schedule begins and the NHL trade deadline approaches, Toronto must decide whether to cash in on an increasingly attractive trade asset or hold onto a potential X-factor who could help power a late-season playoff push.

Stolarz's Strong Play Complicates Leafs' Trade Plans

Stolarz was the biggest reason the Maple Leafs were able to extend their winning streak to three games by beating the Oilers. He turned aside 34 of 36 shots, none more spectacular than a cross-crease, post-to-post extension to rob Edmonton star Leon Draisaitl midway through the third period to preserve Toronto's two-goal lead.

The goaltender's performance brought back memories of his first year with the Leafs, when he led the NHL in save percentage, and with partner Joseph Woll, formed one of the league's best goaltending tandems.

In 2025-26, things have not gone well for Stolarz or the Leafs. Before his injury, and with Woll away on a personal leave, Stolarz struggled and then got injured. The team has spent most of the season on the outside looking in at a playoff spot.

A January hot streak, backstopped by solid play from Woll and Dennis Hildeby, briefly brought the Maple Leafs to a playoff position before Stolarz's return to the lineup on January 23 against former teammate Mitch Marner and the Vegas Golden Knights. Stolarz looked unprepared and rusty in a 6-3 loss.

That game was the third consecutive loss at home of what became a winless five-game homestand. Stolarz was better, but not great, in the team's 5-2 loss to the Seattle Kraken that opened the West Coast swing. That was the Leafs' sixth consecutive loss, and had most thinking Toronto would be sellers at the upcoming trade deadline.

The six losses saw the Maple Leafs surrender thirty goals against as both Stolarz and Woll struggled. At that point, Toronto had given up the most goals in the Eastern Conference (188), and the third most in the league, ahead of only the Anaheim Ducks (190) and the Vancouver Canucks (196).

Toronto's climb to the top of the Atlantic Division in 2024-25 was highlighted by strong defensive play. They were a top-ten team in both goals for and goals against. In 2025-26, they are scoring at roughly the same rate (11th in goals for per game), but are the fourth-worst team in total goals surrendered. Injuries on defense, especially to Chris Tanev, Stolarz's injury, and his subpar play, have been the main factors.

The Maple Leafs rebounded from the Kraken loss to open the trip with victories over the Vancouver Canucks and Calgary Flames before finishing off with the win in Edmonton. Stolarz was outstanding in Edmonton, while Woll was solid versus the Flames and Canucks.

The mini win streak allows the Leafs to head into the Olympic break feeling good about themselves and gives them hope for a playoff run. The win over Edmonton, particularly Stolarz's performance, was most encouraging.

In that sense, Stolarz's return to form complicates matters in the best and most uncomfortable way. He was Toronto's starting goaltender in last year's playoffs, playing with confidence and control that suggested he could be a difference-maker when it mattered most.

Now, as he rounds back into that form, Treliving must weigh whether or not to make a move from one of the few areas where the Maple Leafs actually have depth and extract value at the deadline, or keep a goaltender who may represent their biggest X-factor for a late-season surge.

It's a gamble either way, and one that could ultimately define this season's fate or the team's future.