TSN analysts agree that Maple Leafs need further core changes

Three NHL analysts believe the Toronto Maple Leafs may need to make further changes to their core as the team's season continues to trend in the wrong direction.

The Maple Leafs are coming off a demoralizing, winless five-game homestand in which they were outscored 25-12 and thoroughly outclassed in all but one match. It's been over forty years since the Leafs have displayed such futility over a similar stretch of home games.

That ineptitude has significantly reduced Toronto's chances of making the postseason. According to Moneypuck.com, the Leafs now have a 4.5% chance of making the playoffs (sixth worst in the NHL) as they begin a four-game trip to the West Coast before the Olympic break.

In reflecting on the Maple Leafs' woes following their latest setback, a 7-4 loss to the Buffalo Sabres that concluded their homestand, the analysts agreed that another major move may be necessary to alter the team's trajectory.

TSN Analysts Explain Why Further Core Changes are Needed

Speaking on TSN's That's Hockey, former NHL goalie and current analyst Martin Biron shared his take on the Maple Leafs' current plight. Biron wondered what the Leafs could do to alleviate their current situation.

He reasoned that there is nothing to buy, Toronto has nothing to sell, and no currency (prospects), leaving the only option as going outside the box and doing something big. Biron went on to say that the Leafs started last year by letting Mitch Marner leave. Now they should look at Auston Matthews and William Nylander and let one of them go.

"I think you may have to look at Matthews and Nylander and say, one of them has to go." TSN analyst Martin Biron

Biron suggested the Maple Leafs have to make a bold move to start fresh and move forward. He wasn't alone with that thinking.

Appearing on the same episode, former NHL GM and analyst Craig Button opined that Toronto is not a playoff team, not a Stanley Cup contender, and that Toronto has to look at what it can do.

While not directly mentioning Matthews or Nylander, Button brought forth last year's Boston Bruins as an example. Boston traded away their longest-tenured player, Brad Marchand, along with other mainstays, Brandon Carlo and Charlie Coyle.

Button said the Bruins realized what they had was no longer good enough and didn't meet their standards. He believes that the Leafs need to go in the same direction.

Hall of Fame defenseman Chris Pronger also took his turn dissecting the Maple Leafs. Appearing on TSN's Overdrive, Pronger was asked by host Jeff O'Neill how the Leafs should proceed.

Pronger stated that Toronto is not that talented and not the high-flying Leafs of past seasons. He also suggested some players don't want to play with an emphasis on defense.

The former Hart Trophy winner and Cup champion feels the Maple Leafs have some good pieces but are missing a lot. In his opinion, Toronto needs to rebuild with assets and the way to acquire those assets is by "letting one of those big guys (Matthews or Nylander) go."

One thing is certain as the NHL season grows shorter. The Maple Leafs have little time to reverse course and quiet the growing scrutiny around them. If the team continues to stumble down the stretch, the calls for further change will only grow louder.