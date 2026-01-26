Elliotte Friedman reveals shocking truth about Anthony Stolarz's brutal return to Leafs

The Toronto Maple Leafs have been under fire for giving Anthony Stolarz his first start since returning to injury and him not seeming ready whatsoever. And now, we get to know more of the story.

Stolarz made his first NHL start since Nov. 11 last week as the team welcomed Mitch Marner back to Toronto in a very crucial game. They proceeded to suffer a brutal 6-3 loss and it was fueled by Stolarz not looking good at all -- poor rebound control, not seeming to really be able to move around the crease well enough -- and it caused lots of people to raise questions why that was his first game back.

The 32-year-old goaltender went down to the AHL for a conditioning stint but it was for more practice time and not to get in actual game action. It was an unusual decision since Stolarz was out for so long and hasn't been in a game for over two months, but thanks to a recent report, we get some more clarity.

Why Anthony Stolarz returned directly to the NHL revealed

On Monday's episode of 32 Thoughts: The Podcast, Elliotte Friedman laid out the timeline and thought process he had while asking why Stolarz made his return to the Leafs instead of the Marlies.

"On Saturday, Berube was asked about it. 'How come he didn't play in the AHL?' And he goes, 'Not my call'. And I'm like, what's going on here?" It just added to the overall craziness of the Lord of the Flies weekend. So, I made a few calls and I found out that when Stolarz began his return to play protocol and went to the conditioning stint, it was decided that his first game back would be in the NHL," Friedman said.

"And so they waited a few extra days with him. They had a few extra practices, and a few extra morning skates. And I do think it was brought up to him again, you know, 'Do you want an NHL start first?' And he's like 'No, I like the original plan'. And it was interesting because Kelly Hrudey and Kevin Bieska heard me say that, and they said that it's the right call."

Friedman continued to say that more players reached out to him after posing the question and their reason for agreeing that Stolarz should make his first start up with the Leafs, is that he went out up in the NHL and should then return there to make it work. Additionally, the reasoning of if he's going to get hurt once again (what a terrible thought) it is better to happen in the NHL than in the AHL during a conditioning stint.

So, that's why. For reasons that don't make a whole lot of sense outside of the hockey world and the fact that Stolarz himself wanted it, the veteran netminder returned to save just 25 of the 30 shots he faced in an emotionally fueled matchup.