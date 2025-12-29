Maple Leafs' defense suddenly looks like it’s working

The Toronto Maple Leafs remain at the bottom of the Atlantic Division standings. But there’s a reason to be optimistic. The defense suddenly looks like it’s working for the Maple Leafs.

That’s not a coincidence. It also isn’t magic. It’s not like Craig Berube found a book of old magic spells while going through boxes of Christmas decorations in his attic.

The improvement just happens to sync with the return of Chris Tanev. Tanev returned to the lineup on December 23 against the Pittsburgh Penguins. And the Maple Leafs’ defense looked overhauled.

All of a sudden, the Leafs have a serviceable defense core. Tanev, along with waiver claim Troy Stecher, has added stability to the blue line. That’s not hyperbole. The eye test confirms it. The Pittsburgh game was a good example.

While the Ottawa Senators game on Saturday night got pretty sloppy, the Leafs managed to hold the Sens back. On Sunday night, the Leafs hung tough against the Red Wings. Detroit is a way better team than in previous seasons. So, getting the loser point was actually a good sign.

With Tanev back, it seems like the Maple Leafs' blue line has found a type of homeostasis it had lost in his absence. While Morgan Rielly still needs a decent defense partner, the overall makeup of the defense corps looks much improved.

The only challenge now is to maintain consistency. But if the last three games have been any indication, it seems like the Maple Leafs may have finally found some semblance of that.

Maple Leafs could target blueliner at trade deadline

Assuming the Maple Leafs will still be buyers at this year’s trade deadline, a blueliner could be in their sights. Since Brandon Carlo doesn’t seem all that close to returning, Brad Treliving may have his sights set on a cost-effective defensive defenseman. That’s a piece the club will need to assist Rielly on the top pair.

Of course, top-pairing defensive defensemen don’t grow on trees. And they most certainly aren’t available at the trade deadline. But for all of the talk of Rasmus Andersson and whatnot, what the Maple Leafs truly need is someone more like Stecher or Tanev.

The two best defensive partners that Rielly has had have been Luke Schenn and Ron Hainsey. Hainsey, in particular, as former coach Mike Babcock noted, knew where to stand. That’s the type of guy the Maple Leafs should be targeting to lineup alongside Rielly.

As for who that blueliner could be, it depends on who’s available. One name that’s been on my mind is Brett Kulak. The Penguins are reportedly looking to flip him. While the Maple Leafs may not have the pieces the Penguins necessarily want, Kulak could be someone to keep an eye on.

That’s merely hearsay on my part at the moment. But if the Leafs are truly in the playoff picture around the Olympic break, Kulak’s name may gain momentum.

Despite sitting in last place in the Atlantic, the Maple Leafs are just two points out of a playoff spot. That situation means there’s plenty of runway for this season. You would have to think that a solid winning streak could easily catapult the Leafs back into the playoff picture.