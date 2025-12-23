Leafs GM Brad Treliving reveals trade plans, has not given up on season

To say the Toronto Maple Leafs' season has been disappointing would be an understatement. They are currently 15-15-5 good for 35 points. They sit in last place in the Atlantic Division and have the fewest points in the Eastern Conference. Sure, they are only six points out of the final wild card spot, but that says more about how bad the conference is rather than the play of the Leafs. With their struggles, many thought they would be sellers at the upcoming deadline.

However, General Manager Brad Treliving has pushed back against the idea of being a seller. TSN and NHL insider Pierre LeBrun asked him about the potential of the Leafs being sellers, and he pushed back. He said that he believes this team can make a run and will look to trade to add during the deadline.

Asked Brad Treliving about whether he is now approaching his trade conversations with teams looking to next year and maybe selling off assets or rather still looking to salvage the season and make a trade to help the team this year: his answer was clear, he said he hasn’t put up… — Pierre LeBrun (@PierreVLeBrun) December 23, 2025

While Leafs fans might be happy abut the team not giving up on the season and trying to compete, it's not the best move for the organization. The smart move would be to focus on next year and sell off some of the epiring contracts on the roster. But why is this the best course of action for the Leafs.

Why Brad Treliving is making a mistake by not selling off pieces

At first glance it may seem silly to be a seller at the deadline. After all the Leafs are only six points back and in a weak Eastern Confrence they still can make some noise. Espically, with talented players like Auston Matthews, William Nylander and Jon Tavares. If the team is able to rally off some wins they could easily get back into a playoff spot. Plus a few trades could make the roster the one to beat in the East.

However, while six points do not seem like much, they'll be competing against many teams. They would have to jump seven teams to be the first team back of the last wild card spot. That, on its own, is a daunting task. If they were able to do that, they'd still have to jump a team like the Devils, Flyers, or Red Wings to sneak into the playoffs. Given how this team has played, it will take more than one move to make it a true contender. Something that can not be done in one trade deadline.

One of the things Treliving has stressed since the end of last season is the need to change the Leafs' culture. Selling off at the deadline is the perfect opportunity to jump-start that process. Trade guys like Bobby McMann, Nick Robertson, and Calle Jarnkrok for draft picks and young players. This will allow Treliving to bring in young players who fit the Leafs' new vision and create openings in the lineup for veteran players who fit the new scheme.

While it's painful to admit the season is over, it's the best thing for the franchise. It's an opportunity to reset and make them a real contenders again.