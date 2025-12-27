Good news for Maple Leafs fans as key defenseman returns to practice

The Toronto Maple Leafs hit the ice Saturday night against the Ottawa Senators, and ahead of the matchup, they received some encouraging news on the injury front. Defenceman Brandon Carlo skated ahead of the team’s morning skate, marking his first appearance on the ice since undergoing foot surgery. While Carlo has not yet been cleared to return to game action, simply seeing him skating is a significant step forward for both the player and the organization.

Carlo stayed on for the Leafs’ full practice, a clear indication that his recovery is progressing well. Fellow defenceman Dakota Mermis also skated before the morning session, giving Toronto another small but welcome sign of improved blue-line health.

Carlo’s injury timeline

Carlo has been out of the lineup since November 13th. At the time, the injury was described as a minor maintenance issue, with little concern surrounding a long-term absence. However, when the initial treatment failed to produce results, Carlo underwent foot surgery on December 3rd. That procedure immediately shifted expectations and left the Leafs without one of their more reliable defensive options during a critical stretch of the season.

Head coach Craig Berube previously suggested Carlo’s recovery timeline would be roughly one month, putting his potential return sometime in the coming week. While no official return date has been announced, Saturday’s skate suggests that Carlo could be close to joining the lineup.

Why Carlo’s return matters

The Maple Leafs have felt Carlo’s absence. Toronto’s defensive core has struggled with consistency, and the lack of a steady, defensive-minded presence has been noticeable. Without Carlo, the Leafs have had trouble protecting leads, managing defensive-zone coverage, and limiting high-danger chances against.

Carlo’s return would help stabilize a blue line that has been forced to rely heavily on patchwork pairings and inexperienced options. His size, reach, and ability to play tough minutes against top competition are traits the Leafs have sorely missed.

Looking ahead

Toronto currently sits last in the Atlantic Division and faces a crucial stretch of games moving forward. While one player won’t fix everything, getting Brandon Carlo back could provide the defensive structure and confidence the Leafs desperately need. With key matchups upcoming, his potential return couldn’t come at a better time.