Chris Tanev’s return could change the Maple Leafs’ season

The Toronto Maple Leafs finally welcomed back Chris Tanev after he missed 23 games with an upper-body injury, and his return couldn’t come at a more important time. The Leafs have struggled badly during his absence, especially defensively, and the blue line has looked disorganized, soft, and overwhelmed far too often. Tanev’s return gives Toronto something they’ve lacked for weeks: stability.

What the Leafs have been missing

Tanev was injured against the Flyers and has been out since, leaving a massive hole on the Leafs’ back end. While the team tried to patch things together with different pairings and call-ups, it never truly worked. Defensive breakdowns became routine, odd-man rushes piled up, and the Leafs’ goaltenders were left out to dry night after night. Simply put, the Leafs are not built to survive without a true shutdown defenceman, and Tanev is exactly that.

What makes Tanev so valuable isn’t offence or flash. It’s his ability to defend, block shots, kill plays early, and calm things down in his own zone. He plays heavy minutes, wins puck battles, and does the dirty work that rarely shows up on the stat sheet. Since his injury, the Leafs have badly missed his presence on the penalty kill and late in close games.

Why his return matters

His return also helps everyone else slot into more natural roles. Defencemen who were being asked to do too much can now settle back into positions better suited for them. Pairings become more balanced, and Craig Berube can finally trust at least one pairing to handle tough defensive assignments.

Beyond the ice, Tanev brings leadership. He’s a veteran who plays the game the right way, and on a team that has lacked urgency and accountability, that matters. With the Leafs fighting to stay alive in the playoff race, getting a player like Tanev back sends a message that this group still has a chance.

If the Maple Leafs are going to turn their season around, it starts in their own end. Chris Tanev’s return doesn’t fix everything, but it gives them a fighting chance.