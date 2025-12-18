Leafs GM Brad Treliving targeting wrong position in latest trade rumours

Recent Maple Leafs trade rumors suggest Toronto has been checking in on the defense market, with reports linking the club to discussions around two available blueliners.

While adding depth on the back end is never a bad thing, it raises a bigger question about where the Leafs' priorities should lie.

Looking to strengthen the blue line is a familiar Treliving approach, but with limited trade resources and a more pressing roster need, Treliving is better served directing his search elsewhere.

The Leafs still have clear issues in other areas of the lineup. Those should take priority as the trade market begins to take shape.

Leafs Lack Stability Among Forwards

The Maple Leafs' inconsistency in 2025-26 has mirrored the ragtag lineup combinations. Rare are the occasions when Toronto has used similar forward lines and defensive pairs from game to game. On defense, injuries have caused a continuing rotation of partners. Many forwards have underperformed and lacked chemistry within their units.

Leafs' coach Craig Berube has constantly adjusted the team's line combinations. The first line duo of Auston Matthews and Matthew Knies have mostly stayed together, but have had a rotating cast of Max Domi, Easton Cowan, Nick Robertson, and William Nylander join them on the wing.

Likewise, John Tavares and Nylander have had turns with Bobby McMann, Robertson, and Cowan. Scott Laughton and Steven Lorentz now comprise the fourth line, but have also had a revolving cast of wingers.

The Maple Leafs found a productive third-line trio of Nicholas Roy, between McMann and Dakota Joshua, but it was recently broken up to accommodate the other forward units. Who is to blame for the continuous uncertainty up front? Berube and his constant shifting of the lines or underperforming players? The answer is both.

Berube needs to find combinations he is comfortable with and give them a chance to develop chemistry. The players need to perform in their designated roles.

The Maple Leafs' biggest issue, however, is the lack of a top-six forward to replace the departed Mitch Marner. As soon as Matthews' former running mate left town, that instantly became the team's biggest need. That hasn't changed.

Rumoured Defensive Additions Would be Redundant

The Leafs' defense has been decimated by injuries through the first thirty games of the season. The team's steadiest defender, Chris Tanev, has missed all but eight games. Top four blueliner Brandon Carlo has been shelved long-term.

Waiver-wire pickup Troy Stecher has been a tremendous addition to the team's defense, but the Maple Leafs have been forced to play down-the-depth-chart players like Phillipe Myers, Dakota Mermis, and Henry Thrun more than they would like.

Despite the injuries and depleted blue line, adding to the defense should not be Treliving's focus. Rumoured targets Rasmus Andersson and Dougie Hamilton won't significantly improve the lineup, and they will be costly.

Should Treliving use the few resources the team has left to trade, it needs to be for a controllable contract and a top-six forward. Hamilton is 32 years old, and his numbers have declined this season, gathering only eight points in 28 games. Andersson hits unrestricted free agency this summer, and the Leafs are already pot-committed to numerous older defensemen.

Tanev, Morgan Rielly, Oliver Ekman-Larsson, and Jake McCabe are all signed for multiple seasons beyond 2025-26, and all are thirty-plus years old. Unless one is moved out as part of a deal (unlikely for many reasons), the Leafs do not need an unnecessary defensive addition.

The Maple Leafs' greatest need remains the same since last summer. They need to find a top-flight forward to play among the top six. Then, the rest of the forwards can fill their proper placements. That's where their GM should be looking.