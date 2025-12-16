Could the Maple Leafs make a blockbuster trade for this Devils defenseman?

Dougie Hamilton has been a name that has surfaced in trade rumours as of late. According to Kevin Weekes, the New Jersey Devils have discussed moving on from the Toronto product. Hamilton is in the fifth year of his seven-year contract, making $9M per season. Hamilton recently suffered an injury and will be out for a week with a lower-body injury he suffered in a 4-3 overtime win against the Montreal Canadiens last Thursday. This could be a move that Brad Treliving takes to bolster his roster.

Per sources, I’m told D Hamilton and F Palat are among names that have been

discussed in potential trade scenarios

with @NJDevils . #HockeyX #NJDevils pic.twitter.com/qhIYc0erQa — Kevin Weekes (@KevinWeekes) December 15, 2025

Should the Leafs go after Hamilton?

The Maple Leafs should consider attempting to acquire Dougie Hamilton. Although Hamilton has struggled this season with the Devils, a fresh start, especially in his hometown, could be what Hamilton is looking for. The Maple Leafs' defence core has been very inconsistent this season, showing signs of improvement as of late, but with Brandon Carlo out indefinitely, the Leafs could use stability until then. This season, Hamilton has registered four goals and four assists with a -8 in 29 contests this season.

The Maple Leafs are currently sitting towards the bottom of the Eastern Conference and are still looking to contend. With stars William Nylander playing well this season, and Matthews not quite hitting his stride yet, Hamilton could complement not only the blueline but also offensive production as well. On the right team, Hamilton could blossom back to the offensive defenceman he was just a few years back, totalling 74 points in the 2022-23 season. With Hamilton off to a slow start this season, this would be the time to pull the trigger, as they would likely be able to acquire him for less.

Where he would fit

I could see Hamilton fit on a number of different lines. Hamilton is a right-shot puck-moving defenceman, something the Leafs have lacked throughout the Auston Matthews era. We could see Hamilton playing on the top pair with Morgan Rielly, as they would both complement each other well on the offensive side of the game. Rielly and Hamilton will both be able to push the offence and contribute offensively. This would be a pair that the Leafs would use to create more offence and add a layer of depth scoring further than just the forward core.

I could also see Hamilton working well on a line with Jake McCabe. Playing with McCabe, this would provide the Leafs with a balanced line. McCabe would be able to handle the defensive side of the puck, while Hamilton would help with the breakout and help push the puck to the opponent's zone. Hamilton and McCabe would provide a deeper line than what the Leafs have now.

Hamilton would be a big upgrade to the Leafs' blueline. He would be what the Leafs have been missing for years, a right-shot puck-moving defenceman. Hamilton would be the perfect candidate to quarterback a struggling Leafs power play. The time is now for the Leafs to make a splash and get back into the playoff picture.