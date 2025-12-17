Should the Maple Leafs go all in on Rasmus Andersson?

The Toronto Maple Leafs are once again being linked to Calgary Flames defenceman Rasmus Andersson. Toronto has shown interest in Andersson before, including an attempt to acquire him at last year’s trade deadline, but no deal materialized. This time around, the fit still makes sense, especially given Brad Treliving’s history with the player. Treliving drafted Andersson in 2015 and knows his game well. With the Leafs sitting five points out of a divisional playoff spot, pressure is mounting to upgrade the roster, particularly on the blue line.

Why Andersson makes sense for Toronto

Andersson is in the final year of his contract and is having one of the best seasons of his career. The 29-year-old has 22 points in 33 games while averaging a team-high 24 minutes per night for Calgary. He is on pace to surpass his career high of 50 points set during the 2021–22 season. More importantly for Toronto, Andersson is a right-shot, puck-moving defenceman, something the Leafs have lacked for years. His ability to move the puck, quarterback a power play, and handle tough minutes would immediately improve Toronto’s backend.

With Calgary sitting near the bottom of the NHL standings, moving Andersson makes sense for the Flames as well. If they continue to slide, he could become one of the more attractive trade pieces on the market.

Blueline injuries create urgency

Toronto’s need has grown due to injuries on the right side. Chris Tanev and Brandon Carlo have both been sidelined, leaving the Leafs thin on the blue line. If Toronto wants to stay in the playoff race, it’ll need reinforcements. Andersson would help stabilize the defence and could also give a boost to a power play that has struggled at times this season.

The risk of buying too early

That said, this move comes with risk. The Leafs are not currently in a position where buying at all costs makes sense. They sit outside the playoff picture and haven’t found consistent form. Any deal for Andersson would need to include a long-term extension; acquiring him as a rental would be difficult to justify. Toronto also lacks premium assets, and moving key prospects like Easton Cowan or Ben Danford should be off the table.

There’s also competition. The Vegas Golden Knights are reportedly interested, which could drive up the price and force Toronto into a bidding war it may not be equipped to win.

Final thoughts

There’s no question Rasmus Andersson would make the Maple Leafs better. He addresses multiple needs and fits what Treliving looks for in a defenceman. However, Toronto must be careful. This is only a deal worth making if it comes with long-term certainty and a reasonable cost. Otherwise, patience may be the smarter play as the Leafs continue searching for consistency.