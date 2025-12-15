Maple Leafs appear to be getting key defenseman back in the lineup

Good news for the Toronto Maple Leafs as defenceman Chris Tanev has returned to the ice for Maple Leafs practice in a contact jersey. This comes just days after the Maple Leafs wanted a second opinion about Tanev's health. The timeline for Tanev has not yet been confirmed, but it is great to see him back on the ice after his lengthy absence.

Chris Tanev back in the lineup would provide massive boost

The veteran blueliner was previously seen on the ice in a non-contact jersey but was held from practice while the Leafs were searching for their options with his health. During the practice, he was on a line with Oliver Ekman-Larsson, which could suggest that the Toronto native could make a return for Tuesday night's clash against the Chicago Blackhawks. If Tanev were to return to the Leafs' lineup, we would likely see Henry Thrun taken out of the lineup.

This would be a massive step forward for the Maple Leafs, as they have not played a game this season with their team healthy; they have struggled with injuries for the majority of their season, and their record proves that. Bringing Tanev back in would secure their blueline and add a shutdown defenceman that plays crucial minutes against other teams' top players as well as on the penalty kill. Last season with the Leafs in 75 games, Tanev had 189 blocked shots, the second-highest of his career. This season with the Leafs, Tanev has two assists and is a +5 in 8 games.

Matias Maccelli did not participate in practice today due to an illness that seems to be floating around the Leafs' locker room. Dakota Joshua did not participate in Saturday night's loss also got the flu. William Nylander has also been struggling with the flu, as he looked visibly ill during Saturday night against the Oilers. It does seem that Joshua will come back into the lineup after his one-game absence. The Maple Leafs need to be cautious with this illness as it will likely spread to more players on the team if it hasn't already. Losing more players to injury or illness could hurt the Leafs' chances of getting back into the playoff mix.

The Maple Leafs will face off against the Chicago Blackhawks on Tuesday night, followed by a three-game road trip against the Washington Capitals, Dallas Stars, and Nashville Predators. Tanev likely coming back into the lineup soon is a big step forward and a massive upgrade for the Maple Leafs going forward.