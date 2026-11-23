The Toronto Maple Leafs’ loss on Saturday night elevated their losing streak to a historic level. And it’s also pushed the situation to panic levels, nearing the self-destruct button.

If things don’t change, that’s what insider Elliotte Friedman believes is what the Maple Leafs are going to have to do.

During a recent appearance on NHL Network, Friedman laid out what fans can expect for the Maple Leafs moving forward. Unless something drastically changes in the coming days, it looks like the rebuild will be here.

“I think that if this continues very poorly, I think that a lot of their guys that are on lower-term contracts, they’ll try to move them for whatever. And then, when it comes to the big guys, I think they’re going to have to be very sensitive in the way they’re going to treat Nylander.”

All right, so a couple of things to unpack here.

First, Friedman made a pretty obvious assessment in the fact that the Maple Leafs will be looking to ship off their surplus of bottom-six forwards for pretty much whatever they can. So, you have to think that guys like Teddy Blueger, Brandon Duhaime, Colton Sissons, Dakota Joshua, and potentially others like Zack MacEwan and Nick Paul would go to whichever team is willing to pay.

The goal wouldn’t be to maximize the return, but to get whatever they can to unload contracts and free up roster spots.

The other thing Friedman laid out is the fact that the Maple Leafs would be looking to trade William Nylander. In my estimation, the situation with Nylander has gotten past the point of sustainability. The organization can no longer tolerate Nylander’s clear lack of commitment to the team. The egregious giveaway on Saturday night on the Matthew Knies goal is just another example of how bad things have gotten for Nylander in Toronto.

William Nylander and Auston Matthews trades could reshape Maple Leafs roster

A potential Nylander trade would provide the organization with a chance to reshape the roster. The Maple Leafs could easily extract a first-round pick and multiple prospects out of the entire deal.

As I pointed out earlier, the Seattle Kraken seem like a perfect destination for Nylander. They are desperately looking for a star, and offer much less scrutiny than to Toronto.

As for Auston Matthews, Friedman made this assessment on the situation.

“They’ll have to sit down with Matthews at some point and say, ‘What do you want? What do you want to do? But I almost can’t see any situation where he is traded in season. I would be shocked if that happened.”

Could major changes be coming in Toronto? 👀



NHL Network insider @FriedgeHNIC stopped by to discuss the difficult streak the Toronto Maple Leafs have been on in recent weeks and if moves could be coming.



📺: #NHLTonight on NHL Network pic.twitter.com/FsLn27Zm4E — NHL Media (@NHLMedia) November 22, 2026

Friedman is right about this situation. Unless there was a contending team out there, or at least a team trying to contend, that was willing to throw multiple pieces at the Maple Leafs right now, the likelihood of Matthews being traded seems more like an offseason thing.

Once the Leafs are done playing, the organization can sit down with his representation and figure out if he’s willing to stay through a rebuild or seek an opportunity to win a Stanley Cup elsewhere.

If Matthews were amenable to moving, and he was ready to waive his full no-move clause, you would have to think that a deal may not take too long to happen.

And if it does, Matthews could bring back several pieces, including multiple first-rounders and a couple of good prospects.

All of this discussion seems like it’s going to come here sooner than expected. The team is in such a bad spot right now that a rebuild almost seems inevitable. But even if the Leafs miraculously turn things around, it’s becoming increasingly clear that at least Nylander’s time in Toronto is done.