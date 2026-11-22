There were worries that this would happen. When the Toronto Maple Leafs visitied the Columbus Blue Jackets for the first time since the Kirill Marchenko and Matthew Knies blockbuster, they were already rolling. They handed a 6-2 loss to Columbus and Marchenko even got to score against his former team.

Well, now Knies got to have his own night.

With the Maple Leafs playing some of the worst hockey we've seen in the Auston Matthews Era, they needed a win bad. Unfortunately, despite being up 3-1 was not good enough to eventually earn that as Columbus came storming back and delivered an embarrasing 4-3 loss. One of the main characters of the Blue Jackets' comeback win was, unfortunately, Matthew Knies.

Matthew Knies gets to laugh in the face of the Maple Leafs

The former Maple Leafs winger scored against his former team on Saturday night, but it was only because of a gift of a giveaway from William Nylander. Maybe it was just former teammates working together on something, but it is inconceivable how big of a mistake Nylander made -- sending the puck right up the slot from behind the goal line after a lazy attempt at clearing it with some sort of choppy backhand. Knies just took full advantage of it.

And after the game, Knies expressed just how surprised he was to have the puck sent directly to him, and of course had to rub it in our faces.

Matthew Knies on the goal: “I didn’t really expect it to come to me. Just happy to see it go into the back of the net and see some of the fans’ faces in such shock.” https://t.co/rZSbz8FvNk — David Alter (@davidalter) November 22, 2026

Yeah, it makes a whole lot of sense just how shocked the Scotiabank Arena crowd was. The Leafs actually played a solid first 25 minutes of hockey, and then it all came completely undone. And who was the guy who tied it up? Someone who they wanted to see succeed so badly in Toronto and adored.

It wasn't just expressing how happy he was to pounce on that giveaway, but thanks to some behind-the-scenes footage from the Blue Jackets, we get to see that it was truly a revenge game for Knies.

Matthew Knies says tonight was personal for him after being named Player of the Game 😢



“F*cking hell of a job tonight, fellas. That was personal for me.”#leafs pic.twitter.com/WW8AmnxFFM — Leafslatest (@Leafslatest) November 22, 2026

That hurts to see. Knies wanting so badly to score against the Maple Leafs and his team to earn a big win in Toronto is just another dagger through the heart during this 2026-27 season. He wanted revenge against the front office that traded him away within months of being in place.

Even if the trade makes sense and the Leafs may have won this game if Kirill Marchenko was back from injury, you don't want to see a formerly beloved player just want to tear through your own team like that. But, it makes sense. We just hope that that is the biggest revenge Knies gets against the Leafs throughout his career.