

Looking back on the past week, the Toronto Maple Leafs would just as soon forget it.

A 1-0 loss to the Edmonton Oilers last Saturday, followed by a 6-3 loss to the Chicago Blackhawks, a 4-3 shootout loss to the Los Angeles Kings and a 4-3 loss to the Columbus Blue Jackets, where the Leafs gave up two late third period goals in under a minute, highlight the week's debacle. Over the four games, the Leafs were outscored 15-9 and outplayed in almost every game.

Adding insult to injury in the Columbus loss, it was Matthew Knies who helped bury his former club in his first game back in Toronto since being traded to Columbus for Kirill Marchenko on Sept. 28th. Knies played 21:30, put five shots on goal, had a hit, scored the tying goal, added an assist and finished a plus-2 on the night.

Throughout the week, there was plenty of chatter about head coach Jim Hiller's future with the club. Many fans and media outlets are calling for him to be fired as he continues to make baffling moves and questionable personnel decisions.

The bottom line, for Leafs general manager John Chayka, its time to fire Hiller before he does anymore damage to this franchise no matter what the optics will look like.

William Nylander was a major lowlight for the Maple Leafs

Plenty of headlines were dedicated to William Nylander, with some reports advocating for a trade, while others suggested Nylander and Matthews may be at odds.

The wrinkle? Following the loss in Chicago, Matthews told reporters the team could not keep "cheating the game." Days later, Nylander pushed back on that narrative in his own media availability.

"I don't think I've cheated the game this season," Nylander said. "Probably the least I've cheated the game."

Neither player has confirmed a rift, but as the saying goes, where there's smoke there's fire, and I gotta feeling that fire has been burning for a while.

Nylander has publicly said he has little interest in staying in Toronto if the team goes into rebuild mode. Now, with the season seemingly over and the team's future looking bleak, a rebuild might just be the only path back to respectability.

With fans clearly upset with Nylander's lack of hustle and defensive acumen, few, if any, would lose any sleep if he was shipped out.

Saturday night was more of the same, as Nylander threw a backhanded clearing attempt up the middle of the ice. Of course, Knies gloved it down and deposited it into the back of the net at 15:40 of the third period to tie the game. Zach Werenski scored the winner just 52 seconds later.

The boos rained down at Scotiabank Arena, and to his credit, Nylander owned it after the game.

"Just trying to get it out of the D-zone but threw it up the middle," Nylander said. "It was dumb play by me, so that got them going."

Auston Matthews didn't sugarcoat it either. "We should be embarrassed," Matthews said. "It's not fair to the people that paid tickets to come watch." Hard to argue with the captain on that one.

Between the pipes it was a mixed bag. Anthony Stolarz played great in the 1-0 loss to the Oilers, but Sergei Bobrovsky followed that up with another disastrous start in Chicago, making 19 saves on 25 shots for a ghastly .760 save percentage.

Up front, the miseducation of Gavin McKenna continues, with Hiller often limiting his ice time and neglecting to put him in situations where he might excel, like 3-on-3 overtime.

Nothing is going right for the Leafs

The positives last week? Few and far between. Matthews continues to put up numbers, with two goals and two helpers for four points in four games. Jack Roslovic and Darren Raddysh each had three assists, John Tavares had two goals and an assist, and Nylander actually had three assists.

Beyond that? Crickets. Easton Cowan is struggling, McKenna is struggling, Bobrovsky has been terrible and Morgan Rielly has no points and was a minus-3 in three games played. The list goes on and on, really.

The week ahead will see the Leafs face the New York Islanders (11-6-5) on Tuesday, followed by the Boston Bruins (15-7-1) on Friday, then the back half of a back-to-back against Sidney Crosby and the Pittsburgh Penguins (7-13-2) on Saturday night.

The Leafs are now 0-8-1 in November. Could they end the week at 0-11-1, winless in November? What seemed unthinkable a few short weeks ago could be a reality if they do not figure it out, and quickly!