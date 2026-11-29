The Toronto Maple Leafs have been linked to Detroit Red Wings defenseman Simon Edvinsson amid his ongoing contract stalemate, but landing the towering young blueliner will be an uphill battle.

According to a recent update from NHL insider Elliotte Friedman, Toronto is far from the only suitor vying for Edvinsson's services, and any deal to pry him out of Detroit will come at a massive cost. Edvinsson is reportedly interested in playing for the Maple Leafs, but many obstacles must be overcome for that to happen.

High Asking Price and Heavy Competition Stand in Toronto's Way

During the Saturday Headlines segment of the second intermission on the Maple Leafs-Pittsburgh Penguins game, Friedman provided an update on talks surrounding Edvinsson as the deadline for the defenseman to play in the 2026-27 season arrives next week.

"One team that has entered the picture recently is Utah."



On Saturday Headlines, @FriedgeHNIC breaks down where things stand with Simon Edvinsson, who has less than 72 hours to sign a contract to play this season 📰 pic.twitter.com/jplpnAvGV4 — Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) November 29, 2026

Friedman reported that Edvinsson has been on Zoom calls and having conversations with teams, and that the Utah Mammoth is a new team that has entered the picture. Friedman said Edvinsson was not initially interested in joining the Mammoth, but has had a change of heart and has either done or will do something with Utah.

The NHL insider said that much of the focus remains on the San Jose Sharks and Anaheim Ducks, but both teams have had difficulty closing the deal. Anaheim, in particular, is struggling to find the right mix of players to make the money work in a potential deal.

Friedman added, "I still think Toronto is in there. I think Boston is in there. I think other teams like St. Louis and Carolina have been around there." He then shifted to the cost of acquiring Edvinsson.

"It's believed the price is a top, young prospect, a roster player plus, but it's been a bit of a moving target as we try to close all this," Friedman noted. For John Chayka and the Maple Leafs, acquiring Edvinsson will be difficult.

"It is believed the price is top, young prospect, a roster player plus, but it has been a bit of a moving target as we try to close all this." Friedman on the cost for Edvinsson

Toronto would likely have to give up Easton Cowan plus another prospect and draft picks for Edvinsson. Over the next two drafts, the Leafs only have Colorado's first-round pick in 2027. The Maple Leafs' first-round picks in 2027 and 2028 are going to the Boston Bruins and Philadelphia Flyers from previous deals.

The Red Wings' asking price, as reported by Friedman, is likely out of reach for Chayka. Plus, moving Cowan would leave Toronto with a dearth of forwards and offensive talent to transition from the Auston Matthews-William Nylander era, whenever that may be. So as much as the Maple Leafs could use the infusion of youth and potential on their blue line that Edvinsson would provide, Friedman's latest update suggests it's a long shot for the defenseman to land in Toronto.