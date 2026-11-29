The Toronto Maple Leafs received more bad news on Chris Tanev. The team announced that they placed him on the IR as of Saturday, Nov. 28th, after he suffered a lower-body injury on a hit from Mark Kastelic on Black Friday's game against the Boston Bruins.

This is just another reminder of how thin the Maple Leafs’ blue line is. Yes, they have Nick Blankenburg and Dakota Mermis to fill holes on defence, but they aren’t difference makers. The team’s struggles aren’t lessened by either of them in the lineup. Which is why the Maple Leafs need to make a push for Detroit Red Wings’ RFA defenceman Simon Edvinsson.

If John Chayka and the Maple Leafs are serious about acquiring him, as the reports suggest, they’d need to do it before Monday's 5 p.m. ET restricted the free agent deadline. Which means the clock is almost out on Edvinsson, and if it runs out, they’d need to look at other options. Although some may cost less than Edvinsson would, getting a difference maker would be a hard deal to pass up on.

Unfortunately, Toronto isn’t the only team in on Edvinsson. Reports indicate the San Jose Sharks, Anaheim Ducks, and Utah Mammoth are also pushing to land him before Monday’s deadline.

Why Edvinsson fits what Toronto is missing

Landing a 6-foot-6, 23-year-old two-way defenceman who can eat heavy minutes right away would change the outlook of this entire roster. Again, inserting Blankenburg or Mermis into the lineup can help the Maple Leafs get through a couple of games, yet neither player gives them the kind of top-four stability they need if Tanev is out for an extended stretch.

Edvinsson is coming off seasons of 31 and 25 points in Detroit and has all the tools to grow into a true top-pairing anchor. Bringing him in wouldn't just patch over Tanev's absence over the next few weeks. It would give Toronto a long-term pillar on the blue line.

Acquiring Edvinsson would cost a ton

On a recent episode of Leafs Morning Take, Nick Alberga and James Mirtle talked about what it would cost to acquire Edvinsson, and it doesn’t sound promising.

"“I haven’t heard exactly what’s on offer, but I think that we can piece together what future pieces you could put together that don’t involve Easton Cowan, and that’s probably pretty close. The Colorado first-round pick may be a little better than what we were expecting. Maybe it’s not going to be 32nd overall, but it’s still probably not going to be the best first-round x that’s available. I would expect it would be that, potentially maybe (Ben) Danford, and then some of the other prospect pieces there.”"

If we pair that with the Maple Leafs salary cap situation, it seems like it's nearly impossible. Especially when you take into account Edvinsson would be signing a pro-rated RFA deal, similar to what William Nylander did when he signed back in 2018. For example, if he were to sign for $9.5 million over seven seasons, his first year’s AAV would be $13 million.

Speaking of Nylander, he would likely need to be traded in a separate deal just to make the deal happen. Now, we know that isn’t going to happen by Monday at 5 pm. So, that means Toronto would need to get creative to find a way to make it work to fit the contract in. It’s going to be next to impossible to get it done, but hopefully Chayka and his front office can find a way and bring Edvinsson to Toronto.