The Toronto Maple Leafs are lurking on the sidelines of just about every single trade rumor around the NHL. General manager John Chayka is looking to rescue this team from sinking to the bottom of the league standings without their first-round pick to reap any benefit of losing a whole lot of games.

One name that is surely to be moved in the coming days is Detroit Red Wings defenseman Simon Edvinsson and not only have the Leafs been linked to the 23-year-old, 6-foot-6 behemoth rearguard, but according to some reports, he would love a move to Toronto and to play for the Leafs.

Simon Edvinsson wants to come to Toronto

On Thursday's episode of 32 Thoughts: The Podcast, NHL insider Elliotte Friedman really dove into the connection between Edvinsson and the Maple Leafs and how there is certainly reasonable noise there when it comes to a trade and eventual signing.

“I’ve heard that Edvinsson is willing to sign there, that he’s willing to do it. I think one of the reasons is his agent, JP Barry. One of his longest and most beloved clients was Mats Sundin, so there would be a familiarity there.

"I know there are some people out there who say he’ll only sign with Toronto or that’s all he wants to sign with. I know that’s been all over the interwebs. I don’t believe that’s true. I think there are other places he will sign, but I do think he has interest in Toronto. I just don’t know if they can win this.”

Of course, it would be illogical to think that Edvinsson is doing some sort of holdout to get his desired move to Toronto. He's a 23-year-old defenseman that just about every single team in the league would love to have on their team, and is about to be paid upwards of $50 million on his next contract.

If he doesn't sign a contract before 5:00 p.m. on Dec. 1 -- which is next Tuesday -- then Edvinsson will not be able to play in the NHL for the rest of the season. We're all too familiar with this deadline because of William Nylander's stressful contract negotiation that led to him signing just 30 minutes left on the clock. Knowing that, there's not enough time for him to really try and push for a trade to Toronto.

Maybe if this was going on in the summer and into training camp, we could see something similar to what happened with Kirill Marchenko and the Leafs do some roster moves to make a trade work. But, the Leafs will have to compete with several other teams to acquire Edvinsson and get him to sign on the dotted line. Teams such as the Boston Bruins, San Jose Sharks, St. Louis Blues, Nashville Predators, and the Anaheim Ducks, have all been linked to the large defender this week.

Can the Leafs work out a deal for Edvinsson?

The biggest question is: Do the Leafs have enough to pull off this move? The Red Wings are asking for a whole lot.

Edvinsson being a 6-foot-6 defenseman who is mobile and an excellent supporter of a more offensively gifted blueliner, feels like the perfect player to help the Leafs. Slotting in next to Darren Raddysh on the top pairing would be ideal and finally give Toronto a solid partnership on the blue line. But, it is going to take some serious assets.

Easton Cowan is the first name to surely come up in any negotiation and while it might be hard to see him go, getting someone as unique as Edvinsson might be worth parting ways with an undersized winger who works very hard, but might not be the best player on his line ever in his career.

It's worth a debate, and the Leafs will probably have to add more draft picks and prospects to that deal to make it work, but we at least know that Edvinsson would love a move to Toronto and to play for our Maple Leafs.