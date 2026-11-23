The Montreal Canadiens did their thing and Dylan Larkin is finally not a Detroit Red Wing. The hockey world got their latest blockbuster trade to nibble on as the 30-year-old All-Star center was sent to Quebec for top prospect Michael Hage and a collection of draft picks.

Enough about that, though. What does this move mean about our Toronto Maple Leafs? How does it affect them and what they have going on this season?

It always comes back to the Leafs are there are a couple takeaways from the deal that we can then apply to what the Leafs have going on, going forward.

Price for William Nylander trade just got set

The good news is that we know what a team will have to give up for William Nylander, if he were to be dealt by the Maple Leafs.

Larkin and Nylander theoretically hold similar value. Nylander clears him in just about every single offensive category, but considering that Larkin is more of a two-way center than a dynamic winger who is a negative in his own zone -- the actual on-ice impact leans just slightly over to the Leafs forward. Add in that Larkin is under contract for five seasons at an $8.7-million AAV and Nylander is signed for the same remaining years but at $11.5 million a season, and the value somewhat evens out.

Maybe we can nudge it over to Nylander since it's not like he's forcing his way out, and the Red Wings lacked leverage in trade talks because of that. So, theoretically, the Leafs should be able to get more for their winger -- only if Nylander doesn't pull the same move as Larkin and provides an extremely limited list of teams that he will waive his no-movement clause for.

Regardless, the return that Larkin got of top prospect Michael Hage, forward Kirby Dach, goalie Samuel Montembeault, two first-round picks, a second-round pick, and a fourth-rounder for Larkin, a second-round pick, and a third-round pick -- is something the Leafs will happily reference whenever they're talking to teams about a Nylander trade.

Toronto should be able to pry away a very good prospect from some team, that is just a step away from entering the NHL and making a sizeable impact, and then a couple of high-quality draft picks. That's the bare minimum now.

Canadiens are the new Atlantic powerhouse

Now for the bad news -- and arguably, trading William Nylander could be bad news for some people, too. The Montreal Canadiens have suddenly entered into the echelon of teams that are expected to win a lot of games, make the playoffs, and then win at least a couple of rounds.

Expectation can be a bad thing, but Montreal has clearly stepped up and answered their biggest question on their roster. Now, everything appears to be settling into place with Nick Suzuki and Dylan Larkin as a premier one-two punch down the middle for the Leafs' archrivals. And now, have one of the most dangerous forward groups on paper once players like Ivan Demidov and Chris Kreider return to full health.

Then, of course, the blue line has remained in-tact with Lane Hutson leading the charge and players like Noah Dobson and Kaiden Guhle being exactly what that team needs.

Montreal didn't even need to remove a player of significance from their roster to make this trade happen. Kirby Dach was doing nothing of note and Samuel Montembeault was the backup to their backup. They're putting their chips in and want to make a whole lot of noise as soon as this season and the next postseason, while the Leafs are going to be at the bottom of the Eastern Conference and praying they don't have to give the Philadelphia Flyers Landon DuPont.

Maybe the worst fact is that the Leafs are going to either try and fail at making the playoffs in the next few years, or they're going to go on a miserable rebuild while the team that loves to hate them goes on to win. We're here wondering when they're going to fire the coach, and Canadiens fans get a shiny new toy.

This is where we are.