"Fire Hiller" chants took over Scotiabank Arena on Saturday night as the Toronto Maple Leafs lost their ninth straight game. This time, it was a 4-3 loss to the Columbus Blue Jackets in regulation, after they had a 3-2 lead with five minutes left in the third period.

Management, in any line of work, cannot make decisions soley based on the cries of the masses. However, when the paying customer speaks loud enough, those in charge must listen.

Toronto, as a hockey market, is many things. Passionate, loud, reactional, emotional, and most of all, smart. They know their hockey, and right now, I believe they're right.

The PR surrounding this new management group has been a nightmare from the start. One way for them to turn that around is to listen to their fanbase.

Keith Pelley should have been the right guy for the job

When the Maple Leafs hired Keith Pelley, I was generally impressed with the hire. Aside from being the president and CEO of the Toronto Argonauts in the 2000s and chief executive of the European Tour Group (golf) from 2015 to 2024, his leadership experience was mainly in media, but it was quite substantial and dates back to the 1980s. As president of Rogers Media, he was the one who led Rogers' first 12-year NHL media-rights deal.

Now, all that media stuff didn't mean he would automatically be successful in running one of the largest sports empires in North America, but it did mean that he knew how to lead large, wealthy, and successful organizations. When MLSE parted ways with former Maple Leafs president Brendan Shanahan and former Toronto Raptors president Masai Ujiri, they opted to not replace either and put Pelley in charge of the whole operation. Pelley then also elected not to replace them and remains the go-to guy.

“All four teams have regressed.” 😳🔥



Steve Simmons doesn't hold back on MLSE CEO Keith Pelley, criticizing the direction of the Maple Leafs, Raptors, Toronto FC and Argonauts under his leadership.



Presented by @MovemberCA pic.twitter.com/eP9HMKKEfX — Off The Roster (@OffTheRosterPod) November 21, 2026

It's my opinion that his decision to not replace Shanahan has put an enhanced spotlight on every decision that has been made. Not that he needed another spotlight. This is Toronto, after all.

Many people, including myself, believed that he needed a hockey mind like Shanahan to oversee hockey operations. This isn't a new thought. It has been one since the beginning. Just like people didn't like the Chayka hire at the beginning, or the hiring of head coach Jim Hiller.

Chayka's opening press conference raised eyebrows immediately

Chayka has been involved in hockey, both on and off the ice, for a long time, dating back to 2005. At the NHL level, he was the assistant GM for the then-Arizona Coyotes for the 2015-16 season, and the GM from 2016-20. Most of us know all of this by now, but the important thing to reiterate is that the NHL suspended Chayka in 2021 for "conduct detrimental to the league and game," and did not return to the league until he was hired by the Leafs.

When Pelley was asked why Chayka was the right man for the job, his answer was vague, at best, as was the rest of that press conference.

"We were incredibly impressed and encouraged by John's vision that he shared with us during the process," Pelley said. "We then conducted extensive due diligence that confirmed what we already believed about John's capabilities. We are incredibly confident in where we landed. I remain impressed by John. I think you will as well."

Steve Simmons goes at Keith Pelley for hiring John Chayka. This was something. pic.twitter.com/zSw8768sCQ — World Hockey Report (@worldhockeyrpt) May 4, 2026

I'm sure we all remember the now-famous exchange between Pelley and Toronto Sun columnist Steve Simmons, in which Simmons said openly that many NHL people called Chayka a "con artist," "liar," and a "salesman." That tag of being a salesman makes Pelley's previous "impressed and encouraged by John's vision that he shared with us" statement a little less reassuring.

His response to Simmons was awkward. "I must have talked to different people -- We've conducted due diligence, and it was deep due diligence. It was a thorough process, and I am quite happy with where we've landed."

Remember that scene in the movie Step Brothers, where the two brothers were getting interviewed by Seth Rogen's character? They showed up to the interview in tuxedos, and while Rogen was originally impressed, the taste of ketchup that came from their farts quickly soured the whole interaction and left Rogen saying, "the tuxedos seem a little (messed) up now."

That's how I felt about Pelley's matching wardrobe, all the way down to the blue eyeglasses. After all the bizarre quotes and awkward interactions, the tuxedo seemed a little messed up.

I won't get into Chayka's part of that day; after all, what is he supposed to say? He was grilled rather hard and harshly. He sat there and answered every question. He did sound like a used car salesman, as Simmons suggested, but again, what is he supposed to say?

To me, Pelley was the one who needed to explain himself, and he didn't do a great job doing it.

Hiller's hiring came out of nowhere

Chayka's hiring came out of left field, and the hiring of Hiller was no different. Out of all the coaches available, including a few already in the organization, no one saw this one coming. But, just as Pelley rambled on about due dillegence, Chayka followed a similar script.

"We conducted a thorough and comprehensive search, looking for the right leader and partner for our hockey operations group," Chakya said. "Throughout that process, Jim consistently distinguished himself with his experience, leadership, his ability to communicate and connect with people, and his vision for what it takes to build a winning team."

After that statement, there were two quotes that really gave me pause.

1. "Mats (Sundin) and I both talked about having an extension of the front office and a real thought partner who could challenge some things but could also find a lot of alignment in how we saw hockey and building out an organization."

2. One of the advantages of Jim was our view on collaboration. Whether it is the draft, free agency, the locker room, or dealing with personalities, it's important that we have some alignment around that, and we do."

To me, that screams that they wanted a "yes man". Hiring someone no one else was going to hire because he's an "extension of the front office." Just like Pelley hired someone no one else was going to hire in Chayka.

Hiller said a bunch of stuff too, but again, what is he supposed to say? It was Chayka who needed to defend himself here.

Chayka mishandled the salary cap

Over the last month, it has come to light that Chayka has mishandled the salary cap, specifically regarding the tagging rules that apply to next season's cap. He spent too much money on this season and next season, and that has put the Maple Leafs in a situation where they can't acquire anyone who would help this team without sending big money the other way.

"I know it doesn't feel like it right now," Pelley said last week. "But I genuinely believe we're headed into the right direction."

Well, Keith, that makes one of us.

How in the world could he say that in light of this whole mess? You guys spent too much money, the team is a disaster, and both gentlemen you hired, that nobody agreed with, are not panning out at all.

Firing Hiller could do wonders for the Maple Leafs' PR

Listen, I genuinely do feel bad calling for someone to lose their job. As a father and a husband myself, I understand we all have mouths to feed, and we're all doing the best we can. At least we should be.

At the same time, this has gone on long enough. The Maple Leafs were 8-6-2 as they exited October. An imperfect 8-6-2, but above .500% nonetheless. They are now 8-14-3. We've all been questioning a plethora of decisions that Hiller has been making behind the bench, but none of them started in November. Sure, they're losing now, and the injuries don't help, but this has been happening all season.

Now, alas, my point.

There are a few different reasons for not firing Hiller. One, it would be admitting that they made a mistake. Two, they are only 24 games into the season. Three, due to all of the injuries and the construction of the roster in general, you could say that Hiller hasn't had a fair shake. Those three reasons point to the fact that these things take time. All of those reasons, however, are why I think he needs to go.

In any sort of relationship, when you make a mistake, it goes a long way when you admit it and take the proper action to correct it. That is what Pelley and Chayka need to do. Admit that a mistake was made, and create a plan to move forward. Their relationship with the fanbase is broken right now, and that first step would go a long way.

The Raptors suck, the Leafs suck, TFC just fired their coach.



Should Keith Pelley be on the hot seat? — Nick Alberga (@thegoldenmuzzy) November 13, 2026

I won't speak for all of you, but I don't think this Pelley-led era of MLSE has been going very well. While Chayka's moves were exciting, and you have to appreciate the hussle, it is now very clear that he has overmanaged and it's causing some real problems, both for now and the future.

I understand that the future and vision of what this team will be beyond this season is unclear, so hiring the next coach might be difficult with all of that up in the air. However, the paying customers have reached a breaking point, and if MLSE wants them to buy into anything else that they have to sell, they have to try to mend this relationship by taking the first step.

Firing Hiller and admitting defeat could be that first step. Not the final one, but the first one.