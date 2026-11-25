Things are not so stable for the Toronto Maple Leafs right now and we're getting some major updates that either mean they could potentially rescue at least part of their season, or it takes a turn for the worse.

On Tuesday's edition of Insider Trading on TSN, NHL insider Darren Dreger went deep into everything that is going on with the Leafs, giving us a whole variety pack of news. Some of it is great and gives us hope, while others make us question some decisions being made by the front office.

Dreger really just went for the quantity approach in this news update.

"Yeah, I mean, a big win for the Toronto Maple Leafs over the New York Islanders, and I think we can all understand that. It relieved a little bit of the pressure, but they are getting help. It’s expected that Kirill Marchenko will return tomorrow to the Toronto Maple Leafs for the matinee game on Friday against the Boston Bruins. And, you know, I think that that’ll take some of the noise and some of the heat off of head coach Jim Hiller because management believes that Hiller hasn’t played with a full deck just yet. They’ve had to deal with a ton of injuries," Dreger said.

"Speculation happens in this market. It’s no different than the William Nylander trade speculation that has developed through this losing stretch for the Maple Leafs. But I’m told that it’s unfounded. It’s too early for that. Right now, John Chayka and the Toronto Maple Leafs are focused on a couple of things. Staying in the Simon Edvinsson mix, if you will, and, of course, winning games."

Okay, so there is truly some good news and some not-so-good news.

Latest Maple Leafs news update is a mixed bag

Let's start from the top. The win on Monday night was obviously a big one as it prevented the Leafs from going on a 10-game losing streak that surely would have caused some chaos. It has cooled the temperature ever so slightly, but there is still need for something more this week.

Kirill Marchenko helps that. His absence has been noticed beyond belief as the Leafs' downturn can directly correlate to when his injury happened. It's not like the entire team was built on his back, but he certainly helps a whole lot and it's great news that he should be in the lineup for the Leafs' next game.

But, the bad news out of that is Marchenko's absence is being used as a prop for head coach Jim Hiller. It's a big-time excuse when the head coach should have none as to why he is performing as he is. Marchenko missing from the lineup didn't cause him to play Gavin McKenna fewer minutes or make questionable in-game management calls or shuffle the lineup every single minute in panic moves. It shouldn't lower the temperature of the hot seat that Hiller is on and it seems like a poor justification of the Leafs' recent form and how much Hiller is the reason for it.

As for the recent trade speculation, William Nylander not going anywhere right now should be good news. They're going to be patient with the player and maybe he can rescue some of his own value around the league and come out of this slump. There is still over three months until the trade deadline, so there's plenty of time.

And finally, it is incredibly interesting that the Leafs are still trying to poke around Simon Edvinsson. He would no doubt help this team but someone like Easton Cowan would have to go the other way and it might not be the smartest move to trade one of the few forwards who is consistently giving you a full 200-foot game this season, for a defenseman that has some interesting tools but it still unproven as a top-pairing blueliner that can drive his own pairing.

Every single day is an interesting one in Leafsland.