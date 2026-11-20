The hits just keep on coming. The Toronto Maple Leafs suffered yet another loss as they blew a 3-0 lead to the Los Angeles Kings to eventually lose 4-3 in a shootout. And head coach Jim Hiller was up to his old tricks of making terrible decisions, and now he's not even defending them well.

We can go deep into how the Leafs let the Kings just walk right into their zone through the final frame and essentially ask them to have a comeback win, and that was certainly avoidable. But, in a time where the Leafs could have rescued the game and got the result they should've had in the first place, Hiller decided to not go for it.

The Leafs have so many more skilled weapons on their roster than the Kings and should have easily walked away with a clumsy overtime win. Two points and their first win in the month of November -- it could've been had. But instead of playing the players that could have made a difference, Hiller decided not to.

Jim Hiller explains why Gavin McKenna didn't play in overtime

Gavin McKenna isn't a perfect hockey player. There was even a moment earlier in this game that perfectly displays his shortcomings as a fairly small 18-year-old player navigating the NHL. He can't create his own time and space yet, and doesn't do well with a whole lot of physicality.

But, where he does show off that he is one of the most skilled players to put on a Leafs jersey this century is when he does have time and space. And you know when there is ample time and space for players? In 3-on-3 overtime.

Did McKenna then play a bunch of minutes in overtime so that the team can take advantage of this skill and maybe even win the hockey game? Of course not.

To explain his decision, Hiller decided to give the excuse that he did actually have McKenna called upon during some moments during the five minutes of overtime, but then called him off.

Hiller on McKenna not playing OT:



“He’s watched. We’ve had him up. And then called him off. He’ll get out there eventually. But it’s obviously a high leverage time. And you need somebody who can make a play. And again I just want to make sure he’s ready.”@sdpnsports https://t.co/aBrSSm3sGh — Jesse Blake (@JesseBlake) November 20, 2026

“He’s watched. We’ve had him up. And then called him off. He’ll get out there eventually. But it’s obviously a high leverage time. And you need somebody who can make a play. And again I just want to make sure he’s ready," Hiller said via SDPN's Jesse Blake.

Somebody to make a play? That's all McKenna can do right now. That is literally what McKenna is great at. He will make a play and if Hiller just stapled him next to Matthews and had Morgan Rielly or Darren Raddysh back there, you bet he's scoring something.

Instead, Matthews took shifts with regular linemate Jack Roslovic in overtime, and John Tavares, William Nylander, and Easton Cowan got the remaining minutes for forwards in overtime. There's no denying that those are the players who this team relies on to score in big moments, but Hiller needs to recognize that there's a teenager right there on his bench that can do exactly that, too.

This also comes after McKenna was taken off the top power-play unit in the middle of this game, another shining example of how Hiller seems to love not putting him in the right environment to make the most out of what he has to offer.

It is just overall such a bad look. McKenna needs to be given the right opportunity to flourish and thinking that he can be this pure 5-on-5 grinder -- like Hiller has for the last couple of weeks -- is not the correct decision whatsoever.