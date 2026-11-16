Maple Leafs fans need to stop calling for a William Nylander trade

The Toronto Maple Leafs have had plenty of problems this season, including coming off the worst homestand in franchise history. Unfortunately, William Nylander has been a part of the losing skid; he hasn't exactly been playing his best hockey lately, and it shows on the ice and within the fan base.

However, the idea of trading him that keeps getting thrown every time that he struggles is getting old. Let’s face it, Nylander was Toronto's best player just a season ago, and now people are ready to give up on him because he's going through a rough stretch.

There's no denying that Nylander has looked a bit out of it lately; he has been quiet during the losing skid. However, that doesn't mean the Maple Leafs should suddenly be looking to trade him, and logically it doesn’t make sense. Firstly, he controls his own destiny and has made it clear that he doesn’t want to leave Toronto. Secondly, he’s just too talented of a player to think that they can easily trade him or should trade him for that matter.

Let’s not forget just how quickly things can change with the fan base. Once Nylander starts scoring again and gets back to playing the way everyone knows he can, those same fans calling for him to be traded will probably be right back on the bandwagon.

Hiller hasn’t made things easy for Nylander

One of those things is the lineup decisions being made by Jim Hiller. Between all the injuries and the constant line changes, it's not exactly easy for players to find any consistency. Nylander has had several line mates, and some of them have been questionable. For example, him playing with an AHL player like Ryan Tverberg isn't exactly going to help him get back to his best.

Instead, the Maple Leafs should be looking at putting Nylander alongside John Tavares and Gavin McKenna. That combination makes a lot more sense, especially when you consider what McKenna brings offensively. However, for some reason, Hiller doesn’t have faith in McKenna and continues to play him on the third line.

In all honesty, besides the rookie hiccups, he does have a near-perfect skillset to pair with Nylander. He's a great passer and has the ability to set him up in high-danger scoring areas. When Nylander is struggling to create offence himself, having someone like McKenna who can find a way to get him the puck could drastically change how much he struggles.

The fact is, the Maple Leafs aren't going to solve their problems by moving one of their best players. Nylander had a great season last year, and there's no reason to think he can't get back to that level. There are a lot of things going on behind the scenes. It does seem like there is a bit of a disconnect between the players and Hiller. But, when things get sorted out and the team is back to full health, Nylander will be back to normal. The one thing that can’t happen each and every time that he struggles is the Nylander hate; it’s getting redundant, and it’s clear that Nylander isn’t affected by it.