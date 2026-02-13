Auston Matthews sharp in Team USA rout of Latvia for Olympic opener

Team USA captain Auston Matthews had a solid Olympic debut on Thursday night against Latvia. The Toronto Maple Leafs star scored a power play goal in the third period to lift the American side to a 5-1 rout.

Matthews, who had been the subject of some mild scrutiny heading into the Olympics, was sharp overall. He played a solid two-way game, leading the USA’s second line with Jake Guentzel of the Tampa Bay Lightning and Matt Boldy of the Minnesota Wild.

The line had its chances throughout the game, but it was Team USA’s fourth line that did most of the damage. Only a team as deep as the United States could have Brock Nelson, Jack Hughes, and J.T. Miller as fourth liners. It was Nelson who ended up castigating the Latvian side, scoring twice to seal the win.

The win was a fantastic start for Matthews. The former 60-goal scorer had taken quite a bit of flak for going goalless in last year’s 4 Nations Face-Off. While his goal on Thursday wasn’t exactly the game-winner in the gold-medal game, it was a great way to get the monkey off his back.

The Americans will now set their sights on the Valentine’s Day date they have with Team Denmark. The Danish side took it on the chin, losing 3-1 to Leon Draisaitl and Team Germany in Thursday’s other Olympic matchup.

Matthews performing well should be encouraging for Maple Leafs fans

Beyond allegiances to specific nations at the Olympics, Maple Leafs fans should be encouraged to see Auston Matthews play well. The Maple Leafs captain has been dealing with a bit of a roller-coaster season.

That’s why seeing him excel in Milano-Cortina is something he can build on for the remainder of the NHL season. While the Leafs’ playoff hopes remain uncertain at best, fans want to see Matthews return to his former Hart Trophy self.

As such, a solid Olympic showing is crucial for Matthews. Whether or not the United States wins the gold medal is besides the point. The main issue here is that the Maple Leafs want to see their captain get back into the conversation of the best players in the world.

Connor McDavid and Nathan MacKinnon did their part for Team Canada. Matthews did his for the United States. So, it remains to be seen whether Matthews can firmly etch his face on the Mount Rushmore of this generation’s NHL greats.