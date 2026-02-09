Auston Matthews takes dig at Maple Leafs' rink while looking at Olympic ice

Superstar Auston Matthews had some choice words about the ice in Milan, while taking a dig at Toronto.

In an interivew after landing in Milan for the Winter Olympics, Matthews was asked about the ice conditions saying the following:

"It looks good from the outside, and it looks good from the inside. There have been a lot of teams practicing today, so it was chewed up pretty good, but the ice felt pretty good. It is never going to be perfect circumstances. The ice isn’t great in Toronto, either. You kind of live with it. I am sure it will get better and better throughout the tournament."

As shown from the quote, Matthews chirped Toronto saying that the ice isn't great at Scotiabank Arena either, mentioning that it's something that you "kind of live with."

If you've ever been lucky enough to skate at Scotiabank Arena, you would know that Matthews is completely right with his comment. When you play at a venue that either has a basketball game or concert on every night where there isn't hockey, it's tough to make the ice prestine.

Matthews isn't too thrilled about ice in Milan

Don't get me wrong, it's still obviously up to NHL standards, but everyone knows that the ice at Coca Cola Coliseum where the Toronto Marlies play is actually better than Scotiabank Arena. Since there are less events at the Coliseum, the ice can be mantained easier.

If you're looking at Matthews comments and are worried that he may leave the Leafs because the ice isn't great, I wouldn't be too worried about it. Based on his swagger and his love for the limelight, Matthews is always going to want to play in a big market and there isn't a bigger market than Toronto.

Not only that, but if he demands a trade to New York or LA, those arena's have just as many events, so the ice will be just as "bad" there.

The captain has 26 goals in 51 games this year and has looked like his former Hart Trophy self over the past month which should make Team USA fans excited as he gets ready for his first Olympics. Don't be shocked if Matthews leads the team in scoring and helps lead his team to a medal over the next two weeks.