Team USA names Leafs' Auston Matthews as captain for Olympics

Auston Matthews has been named captain of Team USA's Olympic team. Matthews was captained during the 2025 Four Nations Face-Off. Matthew Tkachuk and Charlie McAvoy will serve as the alternates.

Bill Guerin released a statement regarding the choices, mentioning "Auston, Charlie and Matthew did a great job in leading our team a year ago at Four Nations, and it's great to have them back in those roles for the Olympics," U.S. "They all bring different leadership traits to the table, and I know all three are excited, as is our whole team, about representing our country as part of Team USA."

2026 U.S. Olympic Men’s Ice Hockey Team captain Auston Matthews shares his excitement about arriving in Milan and offers advice for youth hockey players at every level in his #WinterOlympics feature story: https://t.co/OhOPUwX2IV pic.twitter.com/PK5VanqAk4 — USA Hockey (@usahockey) February 8, 2026

Bill Geruin's reasoning to stick with Auston Matthews

While Team USA lost to Canada last season, Bill Guerin reinforced his decision to stick with the team he feels can win the Olympics. Team USA, despite losing the gold medal, played well, as Jordan Binnington stole the show in overtime. The three leaders bring different styles of hockey and have shaped USA Hockey over the years.

Auston Matthews has also reflected on this opportunity. "It's crazy to think about now we're here, and you get this opportunity, and it's just very special." "You're always extremely honoured to represent your country and wear the Team USA jersey, but obviously it means that much more when you're doing it at a setting like the Olympics."

Auston Matthews USA experiences

Auston Matthews is second among active American goal scorers with 427, while Patrick Kane sits with 500, 73 ahead of Matthews. Matthews understands what it takes to lead a team, especially with the pressure high. Being captain of the Toronto Maple Leafs is not an easy task, which can be compared to Team USA. Matthews is familiar with the IIHF stage as he has represented the red, white, and blue on six different occasions.

The Americans will continue their preparation, as they are set to begin the preliminary round on Thursday. Time will tell if Matthews has the ability to spark some magic and take home Team USA's first gold medal since the 1980 Miracle on Ice.