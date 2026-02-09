Why Auston Matthews could define Team USA’s Olympic run

Team USA and Auston Matthews have begun gearing up for the Olympics, with Men's hockey set to start on February 11th. Auston Matthews will look to lead the charge on the offensive side of the puck, as the USA looks to capture gold in Italy.

During Team USA's practice on Sunday, Matthews featured on the top line alongside Jake Guentzel and Matt Boldy. Having Matthews in this position is no surprise. The Scottsdale native captained the Four Nations roster and was on the top line there as well. This is a line that will look to dominate, especially throughout the preliminary round. If they can build chemistry over the next stretch of practices, this could be Team USA's most dangerous line. Matthews can score at any moment in the game, while Matt Boldy plays a hard-checking, fast game with a scoring touch, and Jake Guentzel can generate offence and could be the playmaker for the trio.

USA top 2 lines and D pairs



Guentzel-Matthews-Boldy

Brady Tkachuk-Eichel-Matthew Tkachuk



Rest of forwards were kinda scrambled with each rush



Hughes-McAvoy

Slavin-Faber

Werenski-Hanifin

Sanderson-Lacombe — Michael Russo (@RussoHockey) February 8, 2026

Auston Matthews's value to Team USA

Team USA will need Matthews's leadership and talent to be the driving force behind the Americans. Matthews has had experience repping the red, white and blue. He played in the 2014 IIHF U18 Men's Championship, 2015 IIHF World Junior Championship, 2015 IIHF Under-18 Men's World Championship, 2016 IIHF World Junior Championship, 2016 IIHF Men's World Championship, and, most recently, the 2025 4 Nations Face-Off. In 39 career games with Team USA, Matthews has registered 48 points.

The Maple Leafs are hoping that if Matthews is able to play well at the Olympics, it will translate into the remaining stretch of the season. The Leafs sit six points outside the final wild card spot and will likely need to win around 20 games coming down the stretch. All hockey fans will have their eyes on the Olympic Games as this will mark the first time NHL players have been present since 2014.