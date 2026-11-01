Anthony Stolarz fuels Maple Leafs’ goalie controversy in win over Canucks

The Toronto Maple Leafs wrapped up their four-game road trip with a 4-2 win over the Vancouver Canucks on Saturday night.

Auston Matthews and William Nylander each scored, Zack MacEwan had the game-winner, and former Canuck Teddy Blueger sealed the victory with an empty netter. Anthony Stolarz made 26 saves on 28 shots for his fifth win of the season.

Saturday night was not void of storylines. Chris Tanev and Dakota Joshua both returned to the lineup, and each of them made an impact. Matthews continued his road point streak and his goal-scoring dominance, and Stolarz did nothing to slow down the controversy between the pipes. Oh, and some no-name reporter mentioned that some no-name player might want to be a Maple Leaf.

Let's get into it.

Anthony Stolarz furthers goaltending controversy on Saturday night

I don't care if you're an average fan or a diehard. I don't care if you read Editor in Leaf or any other Toronto or National publication. If you follow the Maple Leafs at all, you know that there is a lot of conversation right now about what the heck the Leafs should do with Sergei Bobrovsky.

Well, enter Stolarz and his weekly appearance in the Toronto crease.

The 32-year-old netminder won his fifth of the season on Saturday and allowed no more than two goals for the fourth time in his six starts. His 26 saves on 28 shots give him a 2.66 goals-against average (GAA) and a .910 save percentage (SV%) on the young campaign.

Anthony Stolarz on whether the Maple Leafs have found an identity at this point in the season:



“I feel like we’ve spent 40 or 50 minutes playing well, with just a little bit of a lull. It’s an 84-game season, and it’s not going to be perfect. There are going to be ups and downs.… pic.twitter.com/rlYNLjLpom — Leafslatest (@Leafslatest) November 1, 2026

You know that head coach Jim Hiller was asked about Stolarz's performance.

"You have to win games," Hiller said. "You need everybody. The goaltender doesn't do it, but we're happy with his start, for sure."

I'd say so.

The Canucks aren't world beaters by any means, and odds are that they will compete, yet again, for a top-five pick in the 2027 draft. However, they are an NHL team, and they have guys who can put the puck in the net. This has also been an up-and-down road trip, and I don't think it would have surprised anyone if the Leafs laid an egg.

"In the second period, we kind of took over and hemmed them in," Stolarz said after the game. "And as you can see, when we do that, we're a hell of a hockey team."

To round out a terrific night, Stolarz had his third assist of the season on Blueger's empty-net goal. In fairness, he tried to score himself, but he'll take the point.

"You look up and the walls are clogged and you kind of see a little bit of a lane, and you're just trying to hope to get it up. you're just looking to get the puck out of the zone, and we have a good play and a good system with the wingers there, so luckily it went off their guy right to our guys."

Auston Matthews continues road dominance

With the goal on Saturday, Matthews now has a point in every road game this season (seven goals, 15 points) and has 11 goals this season. The captain's eight-game road point streak is the longest streak of its kind by a Leafs player since Doug Gilmour's 12-game stretch in 1993-94.

That was BOO-tiful 😮‍💨 pic.twitter.com/8o9nISAabD — Toronto Maple Leafs (@MapleLeafs) November 1, 2026

"It feels good," Matthews said. "I want to compete and play at this level for the full season and just day at a time, just continue to put the work in, continue to do what I can to help the team win - and on both sides of the puck.

The most important part is getting wins. I think we left a couple of the table this road trip, but obviously feels good to finish on the right note."

Maple Leafs coach needs to see more consistency

After the tire fire we all witnessed last season, if I told you the Leafs would be 8-6-2 at the end of October, that Matthews would be "back", as well as the positives we've seen from Gavin McKenna, Easton Cowan, and the special teams, I think you'd take it. I know I would.

And sure, they're tied for fourth in the division and sit outside of the final wild card spot. But we knew this division would be a gauntlet, and as of right now, only three points separate Toronto from the division-leading Boston Bruins, and only six points separate those Bruins from the Detroit Red Wings, who sit in last place.

We can put whatever positive spin on this we want to, Hiller is far from satisfied.

"I think we've been inconsistent, too inconsistent," Hiller said after Saturday's win. "If there's one thing that I would point to it, we've had some great moments in games and we've had some times where we just haven't had a good pushback, so that has to be addressed."

Can't argue with that, Jim. But, what about against the Canucks?

"We forechecked, and we made contact on their D, and then we were quick to support it, and I think when we do that, we do that well," Hiller said, specifically about the second period. "There are times that we just want to rush and try to score off the rush, really difficult to do in the league consistently. So, if you forecheck, you give yourself a chance, and I thought we did that as well as we've done it all year in the second."

Reinforcements made quick impact for Toronto

Tanev returned on Saturday night, and it's insane how much he adds to this D-core. On top of his 5-on-5 play, the 36-year-old was on the ice for just over four minutes on the penalty kill as the Leafs killed off three of the four Canucks' power plays.

"All the small little details in his game, he helps a lot," Matthews said.

Joshua is a player who has had a hard time settling into his time in Toronto, mostly due to injuries. With how well the bottom six has played this season, generally speaking, there was a time when it was hard to see where he'd fit. He did a great job on the third line, putting a team-high five shots on net.

"I thought both were good, both were really solid," Hiller said. "Little rust on both, but I would say both were positive contributors."

Kucherov linked to Toronto..?

This has nothing to do with the game itself, but Sportsnet hockey insider Elliotte Friedman reported on Saturday that Nikita Kucherov would consider a trade involving Toronto or the Montreal Canadiens. This came after Friedman broke the news on Friday that the Tampa Bay Lightning superstar has requested a trade.

🚨 The Maple Leafs are reportedly among the teams Nikita Kucherov would be willing to play for, provided Toronto puts together a package that Tampa Bay would like, per @FriedgeHNIC



“If Tampa is gonna trade him, and Toronto (or Montreal) were to put together a package Tampa… pic.twitter.com/ZEsKiPea1d — Leafslatest (@Leafslatest) November 1, 2026

There have already been multiple articles on our site about this being a possibility. My two cents? That would be amazing, obviously, but aside from Cowan and Colorado's first-round pick in 2027, what in the world are the Leafs going to trade? Nylander? It's a fun thought, and it feels good to be mentioned, but I wouldn't hold my breath.

Up next for the Maple Leafs

The Maple Leafs start a six-game homestand on Tuesday against the Utah Mammoth. They will then have three days off before hosting the Canadiens next Saturday.