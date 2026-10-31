Maple Leafs have one major advantage in a potential Nikita Kucherov trade

The news of Tampa Bay Lightning superstar Nikita Kucherov requesting a trade on Friday has left everyone’s heads spinning.

As fans and pundits begin digesting the bombshell report by Elliotte Friedman, there’s a natural question: Where will Kucherov land?

There will be no shortage of speculation regarding where the 33-year-old could end up. But one thing is certain: The Maple Leafs have a compelling argument to acquire Kucherov.

That argument hinges on Darren Raddysh.

Kucherov was the key to Raddysh’s breakout season last year. Virtually all of Raddysh’s 2025-26 season highlights featured Kucherov feeding him the puck on the power play, allowing the veteran blueliner to unload massive bombs.

Wouldn’t that sort of reunion be something that both Kucherov and Raddysh look forward to?

The thought of having Auston Matthews and Jack Roslovic partner with Kucherov has to make Maple Leafs fans salivate.

The thing is that this situation may not be much of a pipe dream.

Maple Leafs may actually have a realistic chance of landing Nikita Kucherov

At the heart of Kucherov’s trade request is his next contract. Tampa is notorious for pinching pennies. That situation led to Steven Stamkos’ departure a couple of seasons ago.

Assuming the Maple Leafs could find a way to pay Kucherov what he wants and, most importantly, fit his number under the cap, there would be little resistance from Kucherov’s camp to a trade to Toronto.

Unless a major contender like the Dallas Stars, Vegas Golden Knights, Colorado Avalanche, or even the Edmonton Oilers steps up, the Leafs could be one of the teams that might have the best shot at Kucherov.

While the acquisition cost could ultimately derail another Toronto-Tampa deal, there’s one thing to consider here: If Kucherov’s camp presents Tampa with a list of teams they’re willing to sign with, we could see a reprisal of the Mikko Rantanen situation.

In 2025, the then-Carolina Hurricanes player had agreed to an eight-year, $100 million deal with the Toronto Maple Leafs. The deal was pretty much set, but the Hurricanes had second thoughts, even after the Leafs were willing to include Easton Cowan and Fraser Minten.

So, who’s to say that Kucherov wouldn’t be willing to sign with the Maple Leafs and then allow the two clubs to work out the details?

Again, the biggest thing will be whether the Leafs can find the pieces the Bolts want to make the deal happen. The next few days and weeks should be fascinating as this situation unfolds.