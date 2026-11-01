Elliotte Friedman reveals Nikita Kucherov would welcome a Maple Leafs trade

NHL insider Elliotte Friedman has dropped a massive follow-up to Friday's bombshell news regarding Nikita Kucherov. The hockey world is still digesting the report that the Lightning star wants out of Tampa Bay, and the NHL insider's new update suggests Canada and the Maple Leafs could be in play.

Building on his initial report, Sportsnet's Friedman took to the Saturday Headlines desk during the second intermission to sketch out the superstar's trade landscape. Most notably, Friedman offered direct insight into Kucherov's willingness to embrace a Canadian market, adding fuel to the fire that the disgruntled winger would consider putting on a Maple Leafs sweater.

Elliotte Friedman says Nikita Kucherov is open to a Maple Leafs trade

Friedman began the second intermission segment by outlining how Kucherov and the Lightning got to this point and where things currently stand. Initially, Kucherov wanted to be paid similar to Kirill Kaprizov of the Minnesota Wild ($17 million AAV), who, at the time of his deal, was the NHL's highest-paid player. Kucherov, as the league MVP, wanted to be paid in that range.

Then the Leo Carlsson offer sheet changed the NHL salary landscape. More than money, however, Friedman said Kucherov's biggest issue was the pace of negotiations (or lack thereof) with the Lightning. He noted Kucherov is a proud guy who takes things personally. The lack of pace in negotiations was a major reason Kucherov got upset and led him to his trade request and to notify Tampa Bay that he would not re-sign with them.

Friedman said Lightning GM Julien Brisebois and coach Jon Cooper met with Kucherov in Nashville today. They then released a statement saying they will not trade Kucherov and are hoping he will change his mind. The NHL insider then said he asked people around Kucherov if they thought me might. Most said it was extremely unlikely.

Friedman said Kucherov has a ten-team trade list, but he couldn't say who was on it. However, he said, "I do believe that if Tampa was going to trade him and Montreal and Toronto could come up with a package that Tampa would like, those are two teams among many he would consider."

"I do believe that if Tampa was going to trade him and Montreal and Toronto could come up with a package that Tampa would like, those are two teams among many he would consider." Elliotte Friedman on Kucherov

Fellow panelist Kevin Bieksa then poured cold water on the hopes of the Maple Leafs and their fans in landing Kucherov. He asked of Friedman, "In what universe is Julien Brisebois trading him within the division? In what universe is he sending him to Toronto or Montreal, arguably the best offensive (player), other than McDavid, in the world? That would be a job-killer. So, not trying to rain on your parade, Toronto and Montreal fans, just be careful. I don't think he's going there."

Bieska's point is valid. It's hard to envision Kucherov ending up with either Canadian team. There is a long list of reasons why it doesn't make much sense for the Maple Leafs. Nonetheless, it will be interesting to see how the Kucherov-Lightning saga unfolds.