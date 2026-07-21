Another former Leaf could follow Mitch Marner's revenge path

To say that things between the Toronto Maple Leafs and Nick Robertson ended on amicable terms is an understatement. It’s clear the two sides were not all that happy with one another. That’s why John Chayka didn’t hesitate to move Robertson when he did.

But beyond the evident reasons for ending Robertson’s tenure in Toronto, the erstwhile second-round pick will face the Maple Leafs with a chip on his shoulder.

Think about it this way: Wouldn’t Robertson want to show the Leafs just how wrong they were about him? Any one of us would feel the same way in Robertson’s position.

It’s worth noting, however, that the Pittsburgh Penguins aren’t exactly thrilled about Robertson. After all, the organization only gave him a two-year deal for pretty much the same cap hit he had last season. For Robertson in Pittsburgh, it’s about proving that Toronto was the problem. If anything, the 24-year-old will have a Mitch Marner vibe about him. He’ll want to show everyone that he wasn’t the problem. Toronto was. Then again, just about everyone that departs from Toronto is adamant about proving that the Maple Leafs are the problem, and not them.

It’s always easier to blame someone else.

Maple Leafs were right to move on from Robertson

I’ve been a particular proponent of the Maple Leafs holding onto Nick Robertson over the years. He’s a talented forward capable of scoring 20+ goals at least. It wouldn’t even be surprising to see him score 30 goals at some point.

However, Robertson just hit the wall in Toronto. The injuries early in his career really derailed his development. Had he not had those recurrent knee problems early on, he could have entrenched himself in the Leafs’ lineup.

In fact, Robertson was sort of in the same position that Easton Cowan is in now. Unfortunately, things didn’t really work out for Robertson. And as much as everyone tried to give him a chance, it didn’t work out.

Robertson still managed to post career-highs last season. But the fractured relationship wasn’t going to make matters any easier. So, the Maple Leafs were right to move on from him when they did. Robertson desperately needed a fresh start. Getting another shot in Pittsburgh should do wonders for him, particularly playing for a familiar face in Kyle Dubas. If Robertson can really hit his ceiling with the Penguins, he could prove what the Maple Leafs initially saw in him.

That’s a major “if” at this point, nonetheless.