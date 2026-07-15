Life in the NHL hasn’t exactly been too kind for former Toronto Maple Leafs top prospect Nick Robertson. Despite having shown flashes of brilliance during his junior years, it had taken some time for Robertson to finally establish his niche in the league.

After being one of the few bright spots for the Leafs during their disappointing 2025-26 campaign, the 24-year-old fan favourite finally finds himself cashing in with the Pittsburgh Penguins ahead of the 2026-27 season. The Penguins signed Robertson to a two-year, $6.5 million deal while avoiding arbitration in the process, as per Sportsnet. The $3.25 million AAV salary per year will be the most he has made since joining the league back in 2020.

Former Maple Leafs fan favourite finally cashes in with the Penguins

With the Maple Leafs making numerous moves this offseason that resulted in creating a massive logjam in their bottom six, the electric winger’s role with the team was uncertain going forward and became expendable as a result. Consequently, Toronto dealt Robertson to the Penguins in exchange for a 2028 fourth-round draft pick to help the Leafs recoup some draft capital.

The 24-year-old forward was actually coming off his best season in the NHL despite the struggles of the entire Maple Leafs team in 2025-26. Robertson compiled 16 goals and 16 assists for 32 points over 78 games played with Toronto last year, which were all his personal bests. Despite all of that, he never seemed to be able to have that break thorough campaign to permanently solidify a spot in the top six with the Leafs. As a result, Robertson often found himself on the team’s third line, which ultimately limited his potential as his scoring prowess was his main forte.

Now that he is with the Penguins, he will be surrounded by the likes of Sidney Crosby and Evgeni Malkin, who could both substantially impact his growth and development to become an effective, sustainable NHLer. Especially with the departure of Anthony Mantha to free agency this offseason, along with the sizeable contract given to Robertson now, Pittsburgh will likely give Robertson as much opportunities that he could handle to crack their top six for the upcoming year.

It may hurt the Maple Leafs a bit down the road if Robertson ends up taking his game to another level being under the tutelage of two future Hall of Famers. But for the aspiring winger who has been constantly trying to establish himself as a potent scoring option in the league, this will be his best chance to make things happen and finally fulfill his utmost potential.