4 former Maple Leafs still have a real shot at the Stanley Cup

This 2025-26 NHL season, the Toronto Maple Leafs saw their year end abruptly in April when they failed to qualify for the Stanley Cup Playoffs for the first time in over a decade. For some of the Leafs players, they have since prolonged their hockey season by participating in the 2026 IIHF World Championships. But for most of the others, they have no choice but to reset this summer and prepare for a potential redemption year in 2026-27.

However, things haven’t ended just yet for a few former Maple Leafs players. In fact, they all now have a legitimate shot at winning the league’s most coveted trophy when all is said and done. As a result, we will take a look at the 4 former Leafs players that can still win the Stanley Cup this year.

Frederik Andersen, Carolina Hurricanes

After leaving the Maple Leafs following the 2020-21 season, goaltender Frederik Andersen has made the playoffs in four of the five years that he has spent with the Carolina Hurricanes. Andersen may have come up just a bit short in his first three attempts with the Hurricanes. But this season might be finally the year that he does it.

Currently, Andersen is leading all playoff goalies with a perfect 8-0 record with a stellar 1.12 GAA and .950 save percentage. More significantly, the 36-year old veteran has helped Carolina steamroll over their opponents with back-to-back series sweeps to date. For someone heading into the twilight of his career, Andersen certainly deserves to finally win it all once before eventually hanging up the skates.

Nicolas Roy, Colorado Avalanche

For the player that will forever be known by Maple Leafs fans as the trade return for Mitch Marner, Nicolas Roy was given the opportunity to compete for the Stanley Cup when Toronto dealt him at the trade deadline to the Colorado Avalanche to recoup some draft capital. Roy has since slotted in nicely with the Avalanche middle six and has been a force during the current playoffs.

In nine playoff games to date, the 29-year-old forward has recorded three goals and three assists for six points. More importantly, his strong play both offensively and defensively on the ice has enabled Colorado to dominate their opponents, en route to series wins in the first two rounds.

Nazem Kadri, Colorado Avalanche

For someone that didn’t have much playoff success during his time with the Maple Leafs due to his over-aggressiveness at times, Nazem Kadri has somehow flipped the switch and has had tremendous success whenever he played with the Avalanche. After being instrumental in helping Colorado to a Stanley Cup win in 2022, Kadri is doing his part with the club once again in 2026 after coming over in a trade with the Calgary Flames at the deadline.

Solidifying his role as the team’s third line center behind Nathan McKinnon and Brock Nelson, Kadri has provided much-needed secondary scoring by registering two goals and four assists for six points in nine playoff games. In fact, as an Avalanche, he amassed 18 goals, 22 assists for 40 points in 42 postseason games over his career, something the Leafs probably wished he was able to do during his time with the organization.

Mitch Marner, Vegas Golden Knights

Finally, what would sting the Leafs and their fans the most is if Marner ends up winning it all with the Vegas Golden Knights this year. After all, for someone that has been constantly faulted for not getting it done for Toronto in the biggest games during the past decade, the 29-year-old has definitely been rewriting the script so far with the Golden Knights.

Not only has he been a significant contributor this spring, he has been front-and-center leading the charge for Vegas in their Stanley Cup run. In fact, with seven goals and 11 assists for 18 points in just 12 games of postseason action, Marner is leading the entire league in playoff scoring and is among the front runners for the Conn Smythe Trophy if the Golden Knights end up reaching the finals. For the star winger, it would be a dream come true, but for Maple Leafs fans, it would be their worst nightmare.