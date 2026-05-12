Frederik Andersen has dominated the 2026 NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs, leaving Toronto Maple Leafs fans wondering where this type of play was when a part of the Maple Leafs.

Andersen has led the Carolina Hurricanes to an 8-0 record to begin the postseason, sweeping their way to the Eastern Conference Finals. Andersen has been by far the best player in the postseason so far, as he leads all netminders with a .950 save percentage and a goals against of 1.12.

Frederik Andersen's shaky playoff runs with the Maple Leafs

The 36-year-old spent five seasons with the Maple Leafs between 2016 and 2021. During the postseason for the Maple Leafs, Andersen had a lot of ups and downs. From someone looking on the outside, Andersen's numbers were strong. During three playoff runs, he registered a save percentage over .915. But for many, it did not feel this way. Andersen always seemed to allow a soft goal, especially when it mattered most, leaving Maple Leafs fans uncomfortable when he was in the net. But now Andersen is unbeatable; he has given up a game-high of two goals, while only surrendering 11 goals in eight starts with two shutouts.

The Hurricanes currently look like the most dangerous team in the NHL, and it is because of Andersen's play. Many of his teammates have taken notice of his play, speaking on what it means to have him between the pipes.

"He's been unbelievable for us, absolutely a brick wall back there, and when we have had breakdowns, he's been there to shut the door. So, it’s huge for us, and we just need him to continue to do that.” Jaccob Slavin said following the Hurricanes' game four win over the Flyers.

Rod Brind'Amour speaks on Andersen's game

Hurricanes head coach Rod Brind'Amour added to this, "We certainly went into the playoffs thinking, ‘OK, we're probably going to use both goalies.’ Why not? They both deserve to play. And there’s just been no reason to go any other direction. He's just playing lights out, and obviously we need that to continue."

"He's just stopping the puck, and his game always looks the same. That's the thing about him, you never really know when he's playing good or bad. It just kind of looks the same, and obviously he's been great for us.” Brind'Amour added.

Andersen struggled during the 2025-26 season campaign, but has risen to the occasion during the postseason. Andersen, when speaking on his play over the postseason, was confident; however, he understands there is a lot of big hockey ahead for the Hurricanes and knows the job is nowhere near finished.

Andersen touches on why he has found success during the postseason

"For me, I’m just staying with it. I think that the key for me is just to expect whatever they’ve got, and I don't really look at the chances, the quality, so much. I just try to be in the moment and whatever happens, if I save the one before or if I don’t save it, I try to make the next one. You’ve got to go through the conference finals to win it. It takes four series. We're happy with the work we’ve put in so far. We obviously talk about the first step is to make the playoffs and take big steps after that, but we just continue to push." Andersen said.

The Hurricanes await their next opponent as the Montreal Canadiens hold a 2-1 series lead over the Buffalo Sabres, with game four scheduled for Tuesday night. Andersen has been playing out of this world, leaving Maple Leafs fans feeling a mix of emotions.